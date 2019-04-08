Trump Orders Firing of US Secret Service Director - Reports

US Secret Service director Randolph "Tex" Alles will remain in his position as of now, but has been asked to leave.

US President Donald Trump has instructed his chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney to fire Secret Service director Randolph Alles, CNN reported, citing numerous administration officials. Commenting on the decision, one of the officials mentioned "a near-systematic purge" at the Department of Homeland Security.

Neither Trump himself, nor the White House have immediately addressed the reports.

The reports emerged following the Sunday's resignation of the Secretary of Homeland Security, Kirstjen Nielsen, reasoned, as the media explained, by growing pressure from the President. The Secret Service director reports directly to the Secretary of Homeland Security and oversees the Secret Service's work on both protection and investigations.

​Meanwhile, CNN reported that this resignation could be the first in a string of firings, as White House senior adviser Stephen Miller allegedly wants Trump to fire the director of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, Lee Cissna, and the department's general counsel, John Mitnick.