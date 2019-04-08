Register
    From left, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., accompanied by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, speaks at a news conference on American labor on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017

    Pelosi Certain Democrats Will Hold House in 2020

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in an interview that she guarantees Democrats will keep control of the House in the 2020 elections.

    Pelosi said in an interview with the Washington Post published Sunday that she will secure the majority by this November, a full year before the elections.

    "I’m going to have our races won by this November," she said.

    She noted that by Thanksgiving, possible Republican party challengers will "think twice" about running against Democrats and warned Republicans in swing seats that "some of you are vulnerable."

    "It’s going to cost you millions of dollars, to win or lose. And if you win — say you win — you’re in the minority," Pelosi added.

    READ MORE: US House of Rep Plans to Sue Trump Over National Emergency Declaration

    White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Nancy Pelosi Losing Control Over Democratic Party - White House Press Secretary
    Democrats regained control of the House in the 2018 midterms with a net gain of 40 seats, however, President Trump on Tuesday predicted that Republicans would win back the majority in the House, while suggesting that Democrats have tampered with votes to win close elections.

    “You gotta be a little bit more paranoid than you are. We have to be a little bit careful because I don't like the way the votes are being tallied. I don’t like it and you don’t like it either. You just don’t want to say it because you’re afraid of the press,” he said at the National Republican Congressional Committee's annual spring dinner.

    Tags:
    House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump, United States
