Democratic Sen. Bennet Wants to Run for President in 2020 Despite Cancer

“I’d like to get on with this. I’m looking forward to running in 2020… I don’t think it should keep me off the trail,” he told CNN.
Bennet made his diagnosis public on Wednesday. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer during a routine screening, he said, adding it was in an early stage and potentially curable.
Excited to see Senator @MichaelBennet this afternoon speak with the @rcdcnh! #nhpolitics #fitn pic.twitter.com/yotLJN0OHI— John Tackeff (@jtackeff) April 7, 2019
During the CNN interview, Bennet reiterated that healthcare was an important part of his program. He proposes a “more practical” alternative to Medicare, which would allow citizens to buy into a government-run insurance plan.
Great to speak with @MichaelBennet again this weekend about the importance of Alzheimer’s research #fitn #nhpolitics #endalz @ALZIMPACT pic.twitter.com/k7u3zJFJtA— Ryan Sempf (@RyanSempf) April 7, 2019
Among other possible candidates is Former Vice President Joe Biden, who has been urged by several European leaders to enter the race. Though recently he has faced a number of accusations over his alleged inclination for close physical contact which made some women feel uneasy.
