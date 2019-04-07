Democratic Sen. Bennet Wants to Run for President in 2020 Despite Cancer

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Democratic Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet said Sunday he wanted to get on with the campaign for president and announce he is running “as soon as I can” despite being diagnosed with cancer.

“I’d like to get on with this. I’m looking forward to running in 2020… I don’t think it should keep me off the trail,” he told CNN.

Bennet made his diagnosis public on Wednesday. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer during a routine screening, he said, adding it was in an early stage and potentially curable.

​During the CNN interview, Bennet reiterated that healthcare was an important part of his program. He proposes a “more practical” alternative to Medicare, which would allow citizens to buy into a government-run insurance plan.

​Among other possible candidates is Former Vice President Joe Biden, who has been urged by several European leaders to enter the race. Though recently he has faced a number of accusations over his alleged inclination for close physical contact which made some women feel uneasy.