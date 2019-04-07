Trump's Tax Returns Will 'Never' Be Revealed to Democrats - Chief of Staff

On 3 April, Chair of the US House Ways and Means Committee Richard E. Neal demanded the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reveal six years of US President Donald Trump’s personal and business tax returns, from 2013 to 2018, by 10 April.

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told Fox News on Sunday that Donald Trump’s tax returns will "never" become available for disclosure, adding that the US Democrats are aware of this fact.

"That is not going to happen and they know it," Mulvaney said.

The remark comes after earlier in the week US Senator Robert Menendez said that if the Democrats win control of Congress in the November midterm elections they will investigate the records of President Donald Trump's tax returns and hold him accountable.

Last year, the New York Times claimed that much of the Trump family's money was sent to different relatives through sham companies that were set up to disguise monetary gifts.