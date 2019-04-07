AOC Blames Fox Host Over Threats Against Hijab-Wearing Legislator, Gets Slammed

The freshman congresswoman took to Twitter on Sunday to comment on the arrest of a man charged with threatening to assault and murder Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, whom he accused of being a "terrorist" with ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has taken to Twitter to accuse Fox News political commentator Jeanine Pirro of being indirectly responsible for the threat of violence against Omar, tweeting that when Pirro "goes on Fox [and] rallies people to think hijabs are threatening, it leads to this."

Understand when Jeanine Pirro goes on Fox + rallies people to think hijabs are threatening, it leads to this.



Folks who imply we’re “bad” for politics, the party, the country, etc. have no idea the threats we deal w/ because of that kind of language.



Talk policy, not personal. https://t.co/udFg3LMdgB — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 7, 2019

"Folks who imply we're 'bad' for politics, the party, the country, etc. have no idea the threats we deal with because of that kind of language. Talks policy, not personal," Ocasio-Cortez urged.

Ocasio-Cortez's comments came after the Department of Justice confirmed the arrest of a 55-year-old New York man over threats to "put a bullet in" Omar's "(expletive) skull" over her alleged ties to terrorists. If convicted, the man faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

© AP Photo / Kathy Willens Pulling a Hillary? Ocasio-Cortez Roasted for Allegedly Using Fake Accent

Pirro, herself an Arab American, saw her show Justice with Judge Jeanine suspended by Fox last month after accusing Omar of being anti-Semitic and of sharing adherence to "Islamic doctrine" by wearing a hijab, which she suggested was "indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution."

As usual, Ocasio-Cortez's comments left no one indifferent online, with social media dividing along partisan lines to defend the congresswoman, or attack her, with the debate quickly degenerating into a debate about hijabs and terrorists.

How did conservatives become so sensitive and afraid? I thought yall had shit tons of guns? Hijabs are worn by women, and if an article of WOMENS CLOTHING scares you then……



Conservatives are in bad shape fellas. How did yall get to this point? — REBEL-BROTHER-1776 (@1776_rebel) April 7, 2019

You're kidding right, you democrats are pushing us to civil war. With what you've said & put our President through you've got a lot of nerve. Almost 3 years the left has held this country hostage. It may have everything to do with what y'all say stop blaming others — Katie m (@CovfefeKatie) April 7, 2019

It is psychopathic to believe that in America a politician who was elected by the people deserves to die because they have an opinion. We vote them out in America, not kill them. Anyone thinking Ilhan or anyone deserves to be treated like this should be removed from social media. — nitrogenica🧔🏼❤️👩🏾‍🦱 (@nitrogenic) April 7, 2019

Nuns also aren’t known for strapping bombs to their chest and blowing people up. — BeckieBea 🦉💚🏀💚 (@DigitalChick73) April 7, 2019

When HRC refers to American voters as deplorables and irredeemables, and liberals beat and berate people in the street for wearing MAGA hats, tensions rise. We've yet to hear you condemn that hate speech. We live with threats daily. THAT you support. #RedAwaken #MAGA💯 #TWGRP — Kathy Soltani🍊 (@KathySoltani) April 7, 2019

I love how much @IlhanMN and @AOC upset the right simply by existing. — Brandon Horan (@brandon_r_horan) April 7, 2019

Some critics took a more comedic angle, pointing to Ocasio-Cortez' recent wine- and IKEA furniture-filled Instagram livestream, or referencing other memes.

Have another glass of wine 🍷. #JiveTalkinCortez — Chris Scarduzio (@chrisscarduzio1) April 7, 2019

Spend your time putting together your IKEA @AOC

your not smart enough to watch @JudgeJeanine pic.twitter.com/LSPuNP9BLZ — AppSame (@AppSame) April 7, 2019

Understand when the leftist MSM on CNN and MSNBC + rallies the liberals to think conservatives are threatening, it leads to this: pic.twitter.com/fGvXbg5Yf7 — DeplorableRN⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@rn_deplorable) April 7, 2019

Finally, a few users attempted to find some sort of middle ground, saying they were opposed to both sides, for one reason or another.

Because the ppl can see right through her. Don't get me wrong no one should have their life threatened.I for one do not condone that behavior. FOR ANYONE! I do feel this woman does not belong in congress.never less foreign affairs committee. — Rob G (@RobG91065424) April 7, 2019