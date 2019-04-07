AOC Blames Fox Host Over Threats Against Hijab-Wearing Legislator, Gets Slammed

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has taken to Twitter to accuse Fox News political commentator Jeanine Pirro of being indirectly responsible for the threat of violence against Omar, tweeting that when Pirro "goes on Fox [and] rallies people to think hijabs are threatening, it leads to this."
"Folks who imply we're 'bad' for politics, the party, the country, etc. have no idea the threats we deal with because of that kind of language. Talks policy, not personal," Ocasio-Cortez urged.
Ocasio-Cortez's comments came after the Department of Justice confirmed the arrest of a 55-year-old New York man over threats to "put a bullet in" Omar's "(expletive) skull" over her alleged ties to terrorists. If convicted, the man faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
As usual, Ocasio-Cortez's comments left no one indifferent online, with social media dividing along partisan lines to defend the congresswoman, or attack her, with the debate quickly degenerating into a debate about hijabs and terrorists.
How did conservatives become so sensitive and afraid? I thought yall had shit tons of guns? Hijabs are worn by women, and if an article of WOMENS CLOTHING scares you then……— REBEL-BROTHER-1776 (@1776_rebel) April 7, 2019
Conservatives are in bad shape fellas. How did yall get to this point?
You're kidding right, you democrats are pushing us to civil war. With what you've said & put our President through you've got a lot of nerve. Almost 3 years the left has held this country hostage. It may have everything to do with what y'all say stop blaming others— Katie m (@CovfefeKatie) April 7, 2019
It is psychopathic to believe that in America a politician who was elected by the people deserves to die because they have an opinion. We vote them out in America, not kill them. Anyone thinking Ilhan or anyone deserves to be treated like this should be removed from social media.— nitrogenica🧔🏼❤️👩🏾🦱 (@nitrogenic) April 7, 2019
Nuns also aren’t known for strapping bombs to their chest and blowing people up.— BeckieBea 🦉💚🏀💚 (@DigitalChick73) April 7, 2019
When HRC refers to American voters as deplorables and irredeemables, and liberals beat and berate people in the street for wearing MAGA hats, tensions rise. We've yet to hear you condemn that hate speech. We live with threats daily. THAT you support. #RedAwaken #MAGA💯 #TWGRP— Kathy Soltani🍊 (@KathySoltani) April 7, 2019
I love how much @IlhanMN and @AOC upset the right simply by existing.— Brandon Horan (@brandon_r_horan) April 7, 2019
Some critics took a more comedic angle, pointing to Ocasio-Cortez' recent wine- and IKEA furniture-filled Instagram livestream, or referencing other memes.
Have another glass of wine 🍷. #JiveTalkinCortez— Chris Scarduzio (@chrisscarduzio1) April 7, 2019
Spend your time putting together your IKEA @AOC— AppSame (@AppSame) April 7, 2019
your not smart enough to watch @JudgeJeanine pic.twitter.com/LSPuNP9BLZ
Understand when the leftist MSM on CNN and MSNBC + rallies the liberals to think conservatives are threatening, it leads to this: pic.twitter.com/fGvXbg5Yf7— DeplorableRN⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@rn_deplorable) April 7, 2019
Finally, a few users attempted to find some sort of middle ground, saying they were opposed to both sides, for one reason or another.
Because the ppl can see right through her. Don't get me wrong no one should have their life threatened.I for one do not condone that behavior. FOR ANYONE! I do feel this woman does not belong in congress.never less foreign affairs committee.— Rob G (@RobG91065424) April 7, 2019
Hijabs are not threatening but you all portray it as some great & liberating thing when to me it represents oppression of women of practicing Islam, whose men force women to dress a certain way, in many cases less they be punished. A far cry from the modern day western women— GL (@sugarbuga) April 7, 2019
