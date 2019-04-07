At Least Six Shot at Family Gathering in Chicago

At least six people, including children, were injured in a drive-by shooting in Chicago, the Chicago Tribune reported, citing law enforcement agencies.

It was reported that the shooting took place on Saturday during a family get-together at around 6.20 pm local time in the West Inglewood area; as a result 6 people were injured, including two children.

An eight-year-old boy was wounded in the chest, a ten-year-old girl in the shin. Both children are in hospital; doctors at Comer Children's Hospital have managed to stabilise their condition. Additionally, one woman and three men were injured. All of the victims were taken to hospital; the state of the woman has been assessed as critical.

Police & detectives are responding to a multiple person shooting at 6300 BLK of S. Seeley where at least five or more people were wounded. Details to follow as we work to gather facts. If you were in that area, please send information anonymously to https://t.co/g9Q1Srtgmc pic.twitter.com/biDk2ZO8ZJ — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) April 6, 2019

"The shooting occurred at a family gathering," Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi later tweeted.

At the moment, the police have no information about the suspects.

West Englewood is a predominantly black community in southwest Chicago which has been ranked, along with Englewood, among the worst five of the city's 77 neighbourhoods by the website RoadSnacks.