Register
07:43 GMT +307 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump speaks at an annual meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Las Vegas.

    Trump Says Democrats Allowed Anti-Semitism to ‘Take Root in Their Party’

    © AP Photo / John Locher
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    President Trump said Saturday that Democrats have allowed anti-Semitism to “take root in their party and their country,” slamming Rep. Ilhan Omar’s comments on Israel.

    “They’ve become the party of high taxes, open borders, late-term abortion, crime, witch hunts and delusions, and now the Democrats have even allowed the terrible scourge of anti-Semitism to take root in their party and in their country,” the US President said in a speech before the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas.

    He noted that in January, Democrats blocked legislation to confront the Boycott, Divest, Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel over its treatment of Palestinians, citing the government shutdown as the reason for the move.

    READ MORE: Trump Claims He Has Not Read ‘Total Waste of Time’ Mueller Report

    Trump said that "people aren't fighting for Israel in Congress," warning that "if implemented, the Democrats' radical agenda would destroy our economy, cripple our country and very well could leave Israel out there all by yourselves — can't do that."

    He also “thanked” Ilhan Omar who came under fire after saying that supporters of Israel were pushing for US politicians to declare "allegiance" to that nation and suggesting that some members of Congress were being paid by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) to support Israel back in February.

    “Oh, oh, I forgot, she doesn’t like Israel, I forgot, I’m so sorry, no, she doesn’t like Israel, does she?” he said.

    Migrants carry their belongings as they leave a makeshift camp for refugees outside the foreign office in Brussels, Belgium October 2, 2015
    © REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
    Trump Demands Belgium Should Explain Giving Out Humanitarian Visas to 1,500 Syrians - Reports
    Additionally, he commented on the escalating migration crisis on the southern border, claiming that some of the migrants seeking asylum are “the roughest people you’ve ever seen.”

    “People that look like they should be fighting for the UFC,” he told the audience.

    He called the whole asylum-seeking system a “scam” and questioned the motivation of those deciding to flee to the US. At one point the US President mimicked a migrant reading from a lawyer-written script to claim asylum.

    “‘I am very fearful for my life, I am very worried that I will be accosted if I am sent… home,’” Trump said, pretending to squint to read a script, before telling the crowd: “No, no he’ll do the accosting. We don't love the fact that he's got tattoos on his face, that's not a good sign. We don't love the fact that he's carrying the flag of Honduras or Guatemala or El Salvador, only to say he's petrified to be in his country.”

    Trump also repeated the same remark he made on Friday, saying that "our country's full."

    Related:

    Trump Claims He Has Not Read ‘Total Waste of Time’ Mueller Report
    Kushner or 'Thing Addams'? Users Wild as 'Hand' Helps Trump Deal With Umbrella
    Trump Demands Belgium Should Explain Giving Out Visas to 1,500 Syrians - Reports
    Pompeo Hopes Trump and Kim Meet for Third Time ‘Soon’
    Outrage as 'Baby Trump' Blimp Flown at US-Mexico Border Ahead of POTUS' Visit
    Trump Says He Can Close US-Mexico Border in ‘a Day’
    Tags:
    asylum-seekers, Jewish, anti-Semitism, Donald Trump, Las Vegas, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse