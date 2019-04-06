Simpsons Star Warns Disney Might Cancel Cartoon Soon - Reports

At the moment, Fox has renewed The Simpsons for two more seasons that will be broadcast through 2020; however, Disney hasn't yet announced its plans regarding the classic cartoon series.

According to actress Yeardley Smith, who voices Lisa Simpson, told the Hollywood Reporter that after Fox merges with Disney, she expects the corporation to "cancel" the show rather than "altering its legacy", as The Simpsons won't be in line with Disney's "family friendly" policies.

"When you're dealing with something that is still so culturally relevant, and sort of such a pillar of our culture… If you're going to mess with that, that's some pretty risky territory", Smith explained.

