Register
11:38 GMT +306 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Nipsey Hussle

    Nipsey Hussle's Death Unites LA Gangs for Peace March in Slain Rapper's Honour

    © Photo: nipseyhussle/instagram
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The shooting death of rapper Nipsey Hussle has sent shockwaves through his LA community: he made improving South Los Angeles a priority, including ending gang violence.

    Gangs from across Los Angeles declared a truce and came together to pay tribute to the slain rapper and community activist Nipsey Hussle in his neighbourhood of Crenshaw, TMZ reported.

    READ MOPE: Rapper Nipsey Hussle Shot Dead Outside Store in Los Angeles — Reports

    The rally, which began in Crenshaw and moved toward the rapper’s The Marathon Clothing store, not far from where he was shot dead earlier this week, was reportedly held after gang leaders from Watts, Compton, LA, and Inglewood met up to discuss a ceasefire – the first of its sort since 1992.

    In an Instagram video posted by Big Boy, a Los Angeles radio and morning show host, participants of the march can be seen walking down West Slauson Avenue and arriving at the site of Nipsey’s store.

    Los Angeles promoter and businessmen Marquis Diamond also shared an Instagram video showing the unity meeting as gang leaders sought to honour Nipsey’s memory:

    "@NipseyHussle Look what you started 60’s,HOOVAS, ETG’s, FTG, VNG, BOUNTY HUNTERS, MONA PARKS, BRIMS, PIRUS, BLOODS, CRIPS, GANGSTAS, NH’s, DEUCES", Diamond wrote. "Just some of these hoods in the same building is POWERFUL! Trying to use Their BLACK POWER TO BRING UNITY TO THE CITY! I pray that we can stay on this positive path".

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    This SPEAKS VOLUMES!!! @NipseyHussle Look what you started 60’s,HOOVAS, ETG’s, FTG, VNG, BOUNTY HUNTERS, MONA PARKS, BRIMS, PIRUS, BLOODS, CRIPS, GANGSTAS, NH’s, DEUCES. Just some of these hoods in the same building is POWERFUL! Trying to use Their BLACK POWER TO BRING UNITY TO THE CITY! I pray 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 that we can stay on this positive path. #LosAngeles #Compton #Watts #LongBeach #Unity #GangCulture #BlackPower #Crips #Bloods #Pirus #Brims #Unity #HoodsUnited #GangsUnited #LongLiveNipsey #RIPNipseyHussle #SaveTheKids #BlackBusinesses #BuyBackTheBlock #RecycleBlackDollars #themarathoncontinues #TMC 👑🏁🔵🔴

    Публикация от Marquis Diamond List (@marquisdiamond) 5 Апр 2019 в 1:16 PDT

    Ahead of the rally, community organiser BigU1 took to social media to call on gangs to “come with the right heart” to the march, and added that they will unite for Nipsey, who was a key figure for the community, using his resources to invest in local businesses and end gang violence.

    Nipsey, who was a member of the Rollin 60s Neighbourhood Crips Los Angeles Gang, was reportedly set to meet with the LAPD to discuss gang violence just hours after he was fatally shot.

    People gather to mourn for rapper Nipsey Hussle, 33, on April 1, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
    © AFP 2019 / DAVID MCNEW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
    Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Rapper Nipsey Hussle
    The 33-year-old hip hop artist, whose real name was Ermias Davidson Asghedom, was killed on 31 March near his store in the area of Slauson Ave and Crenshaw Blvd.

    The LAPD arrested the suspected shooter, Eric Holder, for homicide, after he was seen fleeing the crime scene in a white 2016 Chevy Cruze with a California license plate that was being driven by an unidentified female, according to the release published earlier by LAPD HQ.

    Holder, who pleaded not guilty on Thursday and had his bail set at $5 million, is alleged to have engaged in a heated conversation with Hussle before leaving to grab a gun.

    "Mr Holder walked up on multiple occasions and engaged in a conversation with Nipsey and the others that were there. He left and subsequently came back armed with a handgun, and purposefully and repeatedly fired, striking and killing Nipsey Hussle”, LAPD Chief Michel Moore told reporters Tuesday.

    Related:

    Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Rapper Nipsey Hussle
    Who Killed Nipsey Hussle and the Commodification of Rap
    Rapper Nipsey Hussle Shot Dead Outside Store in Los Angeles - Reports
    ‘Too Much Evil in This World’: US Rapper Hussle Vigil Stampede Terrifies Twitter
    Tags:
    rapper, neighborhood, homicide, gun, honor, community, peace, gang violence, killing, shooting, business, killer, death, ceasefire, murder, suspect, march, police, gang, unity, tribute, Nipsey Hussle, Los Angeles, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse