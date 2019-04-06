Nipsey Hussle's Death Unites LA Gangs for Peace March in Slain Rapper's Honour

The shooting death of rapper Nipsey Hussle has sent shockwaves through his LA community: he made improving South Los Angeles a priority, including ending gang violence.

Gangs from across Los Angeles declared a truce and came together to pay tribute to the slain rapper and community activist Nipsey Hussle in his neighbourhood of Crenshaw, TMZ reported.

READ MOPE: Rapper Nipsey Hussle Shot Dead Outside Store in Los Angeles — Reports

The rally, which began in Crenshaw and moved toward the rapper’s The Marathon Clothing store, not far from where he was shot dead earlier this week, was reportedly held after gang leaders from Watts, Compton, LA, and Inglewood met up to discuss a ceasefire – the first of its sort since 1992.

In an Instagram video posted by Big Boy, a Los Angeles radio and morning show host, participants of the march can be seen walking down West Slauson Avenue and arriving at the site of Nipsey’s store.

Los Angeles promoter and businessmen Marquis Diamond also shared an Instagram video showing the unity meeting as gang leaders sought to honour Nipsey’s memory:

"@NipseyHussle Look what you started 60’s,HOOVAS, ETG’s, FTG, VNG, BOUNTY HUNTERS, MONA PARKS, BRIMS, PIRUS, BLOODS, CRIPS, GANGSTAS, NH’s, DEUCES", Diamond wrote. "Just some of these hoods in the same building is POWERFUL! Trying to use Their BLACK POWER TO BRING UNITY TO THE CITY! I pray that we can stay on this positive path".

Ahead of the rally, community organiser BigU1 took to social media to call on gangs to “come with the right heart” to the march, and added that they will unite for Nipsey, who was a key figure for the community, using his resources to invest in local businesses and end gang violence.

Nipsey, who was a member of the Rollin 60s Neighbourhood Crips Los Angeles Gang, was reportedly set to meet with the LAPD to discuss gang violence just hours after he was fatally shot.

© AFP 2019 / DAVID MCNEW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Rapper Nipsey Hussle

The 33-year-old hip hop artist, whose real name was Ermias Davidson Asghedom, was killed on 31 March near his store in the area of Slauson Ave and Crenshaw Blvd.

The LAPD arrested the suspected shooter, Eric Holder, for homicide, after he was seen fleeing the crime scene in a white 2016 Chevy Cruze with a California license plate that was being driven by an unidentified female, according to the release published earlier by LAPD HQ.

Holder, who pleaded not guilty on Thursday and had his bail set at $5 million, is alleged to have engaged in a heated conversation with Hussle before leaving to grab a gun.

"Mr Holder walked up on multiple occasions and engaged in a conversation with Nipsey and the others that were there. He left and subsequently came back armed with a handgun, and purposefully and repeatedly fired, striking and killing Nipsey Hussle”, LAPD Chief Michel Moore told reporters Tuesday.