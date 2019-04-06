US, China Make Progress on 'Numerous Key Issues' During Trade Talks - Washington

"The United States and China had productive meetings and made progress on numerous key issues," Sanders said in the release on Friday evening.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a message to US President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed hope for an early conclusion to the bilateral trade negotiations.
READ MORE: Xi Calls for Early China-US Trade Agreement Negotiations Conclusion — Reports
China and the United States have been engaged in a trade dispute since last June when Trump announced the United States would subject $50 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent tariffs in a bid to fix the US-Chinese trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of trade tariffs.
