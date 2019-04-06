Trump to Skip White House Сorrespondents' Dinner, Calling It ‘Too Negative’

US President Trump said he will skip this year’s White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner and hold a rally instead.

“The dinner is boring and so negative that we’re going to hold a very positive rally,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a visit to the southern border, the Hill reported.

The US President once again said that the dinner is “too negative”, adding that he likes “positive things.” While he did not announce where exactly the rally would be, Trump noted that “we have about three sites, everybody wants it, it'll be a big one.”

During his presidency, Trump has not attended any of the annual WHCA dinners. Last year, Trump held a rally in Michigan on the night of the dinner, and the year before he spoke with his supporters in Pennsylvania. During these events, he slammed members of the media and the annual gathering, telling attendees he was spending time with "much better people" than the DC press correspondents.

When asked about the president's expected no-show, White House Correspondents’ Association President Olivier Knox said, "We're looking forward to an enjoyable evening of celebrating the First Amendment and great journalists past, present, and future.”

