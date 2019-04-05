Boeing to Establish Panel to Review Planes Design in Light of 737 MAX Crashes

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Boeing will establish a committee to conduct a review of its aircraft design and production processes after two deadly crashes of its 737 MAX planes, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said in statement on Friday.

"I've asked the Boeing Board of Directors to establish a committee to review our company-wide policies and processes for the design and development of the airplanes we build. The committee will confirm the effectiveness of our policies and processes for assuring the highest level of safety on the 737-MAX program, as well as our other airplane programs, and recommend improvements to our policies and procedures," Muilenburg said.

© REUTERS / Tiksa Negeri Ethiopia Releases Preliminary Report Into Boeing 737 MAX Crash

Muilenburg also said that Boeing will temporarily reduce the production rate of its 737 MAX airplanes by almost 20 percent to focus on delivering a promised software fix after two deadly crashes involving the aircraft model.

READ MORE: Faulty Sensor That Downed Boeing 737 Was "Repaired" in Florida – Report

"We're adjusting the 737 production system temporarily to accommodate the pause in MAX deliveries, allowing us to prioritize additional resources to focus on software certification and returning the MAX to flight. We have decided to temporarily move from a production rate of 52 airplanes per month to 42 airplanes per month starting in mid-April," Muilenberg said.