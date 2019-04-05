Register
00:01 GMT +306 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    New York's Albany Police Department releases body camera footage showing officer brutally attacking man who had already surrendered

    US Officer Brutally Beats Man Who Had Already Surrendered (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

    © Screenshot/Live Police Pursuits
    US
    Get short URL
    0 20

    New York's Albany Police Department released body camera footage this week, offering insight into a mid-March incident in which an officer brutally attacked a man despite the fact that the man came onto the scene with both his arms raised.

    Local media reports indicate the police were dispatched to a residence at 523 First St. for a noise complaint at roughly 4 a.m. local time on March 16. Bodycam footage picks up as Officer Matthew Seeber arrives at the home with backup, requesting that the front door be opened.

    Frustrated, Seeber kicks the the door in after his requests for it to be opened are rejected. Lee Childs, who was standing at the home's entrance, is quickly pulled from the home and pushed toward two other officers, one of whom appears to repeatedly kick him. Throughout this encounter, the unidentified officer hits Childs as he yells out, "Put your hands behind your back now."

    ​As Childs is being handled by other officers, Seeber is heard instructing another individual in the home to "back up… back the f**k up." Persons in the home were ultimately instructed to leave the grounds.

    Citing a police report, local news station NEWS 10 reported that as people exited the residence, 26-year-old Mario Luis-Gorostiza reportedly encouraged others to fight with responding officers. Video shows Luis-Gorostiza later being zeroed in on by officers, who appear to punch, kick and shove him to the ground.

    Surveillance
    CC0 / Pixabay
    ‘Very Worrisome’: Cohen Court Records Reveal Police State Surveillance in US Capital

    During this time, a bystander can be heard yelling, "Don't kick him! Just cuff him!"

    And then there's 27-year-old Armando Sanchez, who, according to NEWS 10, was exiting the home when Officer Luke Deer spotted him and began to attack him.

    Sanchez was standing in the street with both of his arms raised in the air when Deer approached him, video shows. For unknown reasons, Deer violently shoves Sanchez to the ground, and when Sanchez manages to jump back up, the officer punches him multiple times.

    At one point in the recording, it appears as though Deer uses his department-issued baton to strike Sanchez in the head.

    Later, after Sanchez is lying on the ground and handcuffed, Deer is recorded targeting another individual at a distance. Deer is then told to "take a f**king second" and "chill the f**k out" by a fellow officer, who eventually instructs him to place Sanchez inside a police cruiser.

    Denver cop punches man unconscious
    © Youtube/ Ms.Panda'sDen
    WATCH: US Police Officer Knocks Handcuffed Man Unconscious

    Childs, Luis-Gorostiza and Sanchez were all charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration. However, after bodycam footage was reviewed, the Albany County District Attorney's Office dropped the charges, citing insufficient evidence.

    Michael Feit, lawyer for Luis-Gorostiza, told the Times-Union that "you witnessed the beginning of justice."

    "There's no doubt there was a loud party. [But] that's not a reason to kick someone's door down and beat three people," he added.

    An internal investigation by the Albany Police Department was launched shortly after the weekend incident. Deer was suspended immediately after the department caught wind of his behavior, and two other officers, including Seeber, were subsequently suspended without pay. The third officer has not yet been identified.

    In addition to the suspension, Deer has been charged with felony assault and a misdemeanor count of official misconduct, according to the Times-Union. He has pleaded not guilty, and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

    Related:

    Police Reports Two Officers Shot, Hostage Situation Near US City of Atlanta
    Low Speed, High Stakes: Minivan Tricks US Police Into Petty Pursuit
    School in US City of Baltimore on Lockdown After Shooting - Police
    US Police Release Footage of Security Guard's Shooting Death By Officer (VIDEOS)
    US Police Officer Suspended After Using Stun Gun on Man Holding Infant (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    attack, Bodycam, body camera footage, Albany Police Department, New York, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse