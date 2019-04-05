Biden 'Not Sorry for Anything' He Has Done Amid Private Space Violations Scandal

Former Vice President and possible presidential hopeful Joe Biden has faced public backlash after several women have come forward claiming that he touched them inappropriately or made them feel uncomfortable with his interactions. He later admitted the need to change his behaviour.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has made statements regarding his allegedly inappropriate physical contact with women for a second day in a row. After failing to apologise in a video published on 4 April, he issued an apology in a Friday address, saying that he was sorry for not understanding that his actions could make someone feel uncomfortable.

At the same time, Biden refused to apologise for any of his previous actions, claiming that he was not being "disrespectful".

"I'm not sorry for any of my intentions. I'm not sorry for anything that I have ever done. I have never been disrespectful intentionally to a man or a woman. So that's not the reputation I've had since I was in high school, for God's sakes", he said.

In his previous address, Biden acknowledged that "the times have changed" and that he would have to change the way he campaigns, referring to his habit of hugging people and grabbing them by the shoulders. Although he has promised to change his behaviour, he hasn't elaborated how he intends to do so.

The day after the video was published, Biden met the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and hugged its head, Lonnie Stephenson, joking that he "had permission" to do so. He also hugged a child, whom he invited onto the stage during the same event, reiterating his "permission" joke.

Biden is expected to join numerous Democrats who have expressed their desire to run for the presidency in 2020, but has so far not made any such announcement — although he has given some hints that he might. He said on 5 April that he was "very close" to making his final decision and announcing whether he will run for president in the upcoming elections.