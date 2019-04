The situation in the Latin American country has been particularly unstable since January, when the US authorities backed Juan Guaido, an opposition figure who unilaterally declared himself the interim president of the country.

US Vice President Mike Pence is delivering an address at Houston’s Rice University on Friday regarding Venezuela.

Vice President Pence, who claimed “all options would be on the table” when it comes to forcing Venezuela’s current President Nicolas Maduro to step down from power, has been a consistent supporter of opposition leader Juan Guaido, who declared himself interim Venezuelan president in January.

