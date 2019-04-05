US, Switzerland Agree to Protecting Power Arrangement for Venezuela

The agreement for the Swiss to act as a protecting power of US interests in Venezuela has been handed over to the Latin American country's officials and will be enacted if Caracas agrees to it.

Switzerland will represent US interests in Venezuela after the American embassy was closed in Caracas, according to the US State Department.

"The United States and Switzerland reached an arrangement on April 5, 2019 regarding the Swiss acting as a protecting power for US interests in Venezuela," the release said.

The arrangement doesn’t stipulate that Swiss diplomats "will be able to provide services" to American citizens in Venezuela, according to the statement. The department emphasised that US nationals in Venezuela have to turn to a US embassy or consulate in any other country apart from Venezuela.

