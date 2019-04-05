Register
20:15 GMT +305 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    David Malpass, U.S undersecretary for international affairs at the Treasury Department and candidate for the World Bank presidency

    US Treasury Official Malpass Selected President of World Bank Group

    © AP Photo/ Christophe Ena
    US
    Get short URL
    0 010

    Earlier, Malpass worked as under secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs, representing the US at various economic events, such as the G-7, G-20, World Bank and INF meetings.

    The executive board of the World Bank has unanimously chosen former US Treasury official, David Malpass to be the next President of the World Bank Group on a vote that took place on 5 April. He was appointed for a standard five-year term that will begin on 9 April 2019, replacing Interim President Kristalina Georgieva, who has been running the WBG since February 2019.

    David Malpass, under secretary of the Treasury for international affairs, listens as President Donald Trump announces his nomination to head the World Bank, during an event in the Rosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Malpass Nomination: Trump Taking Grip on World Bank, Tightening Screws on China

    Malpass has become the 13th president of the World Bank Group, all of whom have been US citizens. The statement by the WBG says that he was nominated through "an open, transparent nomination where any national of the Bank's membership could be proposed". Malpass' candidacy was proposed by US President Donald Trump.

    The previous WBG President, Jim Yong Kim, was appointed by US President Barack Obama in 2012 and served a full term and a half, until he announced his resignation on 7 January 2019. Former European Commissioner for the Budget and Human Resources Kristalina Georgieva had temporarily been filling his position since 1 February.

    READ MORE: Ivanka Trump Not Under Consideration as Next World Bank President — White House

    The World Bank Group governs the operation of several international financial organisations — the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), and the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID).

    Related:

    Guaido Hires US Lobbyists, Including Ex-World Bank Official - FARA Filing
    Death of a Legend: England's World Cup Winning Keeper Gordon Banks Passes Away
    Malpass Nomination: Trump Taking Grip on World Bank, Tightening Screws on China
    Trump Nominates US Treasury Official Malpass to Be President of World Bank
    Ivanka Trump Not Under Consideration as Next World Bank President - White House
    Tags:
    nomination, World Bank, David Malpass, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse