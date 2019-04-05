Shooting Reported at Naval Air Station in Virginia: Woman Injured, Gunman Dead

The Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, the US, has been in lockdown due to a security incident, where a woman was injured and the attacker killed, an official reported.

"At approximately 6:45 this morning, an isolated domestic shooting occurred in the parking lot of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA), outside of Hangar 145 onboard Naval Air Station Oceana. A male sailor shot a female sailor several times. The victim was transported to Virginia Beach General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries", NAS Oceana commanding officer Capt. Chad Vincelette said in a statement.

According to the statement, the attacker was shot and killed by NAS Oceana security personnel.

NAS OCEANA experienced an Active Shooter incident. The shooter has been contained. The victim has been transported to the hospital. More information to follow. — Naval Air Station Oceana (@nas_oceana) 5 апреля 2019 г.

The man was armed with a single handgun and wasn't carrying any additional weapons or ammunition, Vincelette stated.

"How the sailor was able to get a weapon on base is part of the investigation", he said.

The reason for the attack remains unknown and is currently being investigated by the Naval Investigative Service.