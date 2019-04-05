MAGA Hat-Wearing Man Who Allegedly Slashed Person in San Francisco Arrested

Last week, a dispute between two men in front of a popular roller-skating rink grew ugly when one of them tried to grab the signature headwear of Trump’s presidential campaign with a caption reading “Make America Great Again” that his adversary, dressed as a pirate, was wearing. The latter attacked his opponent and cut his hand with a sword.

San Francisco police have taken 30-year-old local Leor Bergland, who is suspected of injuring another man with a sword, into custody. As NBC Bay Area reports, he was taken to the county jail on several charges of attempted murder, mayhem, aggravated assault, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and brandishing a weapon.

Several days ago it was reported that a man, reportedly wearing a pirate costume, the signature hat of Donald Trump’s campaign with “Make America Great Again” and a sword, concealed under his jacket, slashed another man in the hand in front of a popular roller-skating rink and fled, leaving him bleeding.

As the police found out, it all began with a verbal dispute between the two men that started when a pirate-looking man approached the victim. The latter tried to grab the MAGA hat, but the pirate-looking man whipped out the sword and slashed him. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The police then went on a manhunt for the perpetrator, who also reportedly screamed homophobic slurs to another witness before the attack, according to the San Francisco Chronicle and some Twitter users.

Tonight, a #MAGA chud targeted a queer friendly roller skating event in San Francisco. We had seen him earlier as we were going in, he called us faggots. He followed us up to the event with a sword, we made it in okay, but he attacked someone outside. Fuck white supremacy. pic.twitter.com/uOJWHHkDkB — 🐊Scoot🐊 (@anti0gamer) March 30, 2019

​However, several commenters have suggested that something was off about this story and suspected biased reporting.

So you mean to tell me, that a MAGA hat just “happened” to fall perfectly on the ground like that for the picture at a crime scene?



I call bullsh*t. pic.twitter.com/kWtx2xW84W — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) April 1, 2019

The only description they could come up with was he was wearing a MAGA hat. Wow, no skin color, shirt, or anything else? Or did I miss that in the article? — Greg (@PrinceDor) April 1, 2019

In a liberal hub like San Francisco? Yeah this smells like a hoax. And a hat left there at the scene. Oh sure, whatever!! — DeplorableJew(Verid) (@ashkenazi85) April 1, 2019