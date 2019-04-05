Register
06:16 GMT +305 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    89th Academy Awards - Oscars Vanity Fair Party - Beverly Hills, California, U.S. - 26/02/17 – Amazon's Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie Bezos.

    Jeff Bezos Finalises Divorce With MacKenzie Keeping 75% of His Fortune

    © REUTERS / Danny Moloshok
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie have agreed on a record-breaking divorce settlement worth at least $35bn - 25 percent of their $144 billion joint Amazon stock holding, allowing Bezos to keep his title as the world's richest man.

    Jeff's 12 percent stake is now worth around $107.5 billion, while MacKenzie will retain a 4% stake in the online retail giant. She will also be giving up her interests in the Washington Post newspaper and space travel firm Blue Origin.

    READ MORE: Bezos Says National Enquirer Tried to Blackmail Him With Intimate Photos

    MacKenzie Bezos made the announcement in a tweet — her first and only one since joining the microblogging website this month — stating that she was "grateful to have finished the process of dissolving my marriage to Jeff with support from each other".

    The couple, who have four children, had been together since before Bezos set up Amazon in 1994, with MacKenzie Bezos employed as one of the firm's first staff members. Since then, Amazon has generated sales of $232.8bn and, according to BBC, MacKenzie's shares payout is half what she was entitled to in the initial agreement, yet it is still 10 times more than the second most expensive divorce settlement in history.

    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos
    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren, File
    Bezos’ Sec Advisor Claims Saudis Hacked, Leaked Amazon CEO Intimate Messages
    Bezos is reportedly in a relationship with former Fox TV news anchor and helicopter pilot Lauren Sanchez, with whom he was having an affair prior to announcing his divorce. After Bezos and his wife announced in January that they would part, US tabloid magazine The National Enquirer published details, including private messages, of the extramarital affair with Sanchez.

    Bezos hired an investigator and began to suggest that the publication of his texts was a politically motivated move on account of them being leaked by The National Enquirer. The tabloid’s publisher, American Media Inc., is owned by David Pecker, a long-time friend of US President Donald Trump, and Bezos has justified his claims by citing these ties.

    Related:

    Bezos’ Sec Advisor Claims Saudis Hacked, Leaked Amazon CEO Intimate Messages
    Jeff Bezos Plans to Colonize Space, Predicts 1000s of ‘Einsteins’ and ‘Mozarts’
    Guess Who? Media Reveals Who Leaked Bezos' 'Dick Pic' to The National Enquirer
    Attorney Debunks Claims of White House Giving Dirt on Bezos to National Enquirer
    ‘Bizarre’ for Bezos to Suggest Saudis Linked to Leak of Lurid Texts
    Prosecutors Review If American Media Violated Immunity Deal After Bezos Story
    Tags:
    divorce, peaceful divorce, MacKenzie Bezos, Jeff Bezos, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Advantages of Being Mobile: 40 Years of Cell Phone Technology
    Advantages of Being Mobile: 40 Years of Cell Phone Technology
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse