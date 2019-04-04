Boeing: 'It's Apparent' MCAS Tech Played Role in Deadly Lion, Ethiopian Crashes

Dennis Muilenberg, the chairman, president and CEO of The Boeing Company, said in a statement on Thursday that the manufacturer's Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) played a role in the recent deadly crashes of Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines flights.

"The full details of what happened in the two accidents will be issued by the government authorities in the final reports, but, with the release of the preliminary report of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 accident investigation, it's apparent that in both flights the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, known as MCAS, activated in response to erroneous angle of attack information," Muilenberg said.

"As pilots have told us, erroneous activation of the MCAS function can add to what is already a high workload environment. It's our responsibility to eliminate this risk. We own it and we know how to do it."

— Dennis A. Muilenburg (@BoeingCEO) April 4, 2019

​The statement also stressed that a looming update to the system would "eliminate the possibility of unintended MCAS activation and prevent an MCAS-related accident from ever happening again." New training and "additional educational materials" would be delivered to pilots.

