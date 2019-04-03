Alyssa Milano Caught Misinterpreting Bible, Science as She Roots for Abortion

Alyssa Milano, a fierce critic of Trump and Republicans’ initiatives, has unfurled a public campaign against the so-dubbed “heartbeat” law, which if adopted in the state of Georgia would mean that a fetus older than six weeks could not be aborted, unless the pregnancy is a result of rape or there are risks to a mother-to-be’s life.

Actress Alyssa Milano and around 30 other Georgia-based TV and movie industry staffers urged Republican Governor Brian Kemp in a letter to veto an abortion ban that was approved last week. with the governor telling the Atlanta Journal-Constitution he won't be swayed by Milano's arguments against the proposal.

Around the same time, Milano, who is currently filming a Netflix comedy in Atlanta, chose to press still further and posted her outspoken tweets, marshalling the Bible and science to support her pro-abortion stance, but yet, seems to be wrong on both — Scripture and scientific developments in the sphere of human reproduction.

Tweeting on April 1, Milano said with no apparent irony, “I love God. I believe in God,” further adding that she “doesn’t believe her personal beliefs of which we can’t confirm should override scientific facts and what we can confirm.” “If I have told you earthly things and you do not believe, how can you believe if I tell you heavenly things?” Milano concluded by adducing a quote from John 3:12.

So, she isn’t denying God’s existence, but as for her quoting of the Book of Books, the words seem to have been taken completely out of context and actually tend to work against her, as the whole of the Bible, along with science, are hugely pro-life.

Let’s refer to the original lines:

First, the Word teaches that God carefully and lovingly formed us in the womb (Psalm 139:13-16).

Along the same lines, it teaches the personhood of the baby in the womb (Luke 1:41-42), apparently from the very first seconds of the baby’s life in a woman’s womb.

Also, the Bible explicitly teaches us the importance of caring for “the least of these,” the most vulnerable and hurting (Matthew 18:1-6, 10; 25:31-46), dwelling on the potential destiny of each child while in the womb (Genesis 25:23; Jeremiah 1:5; Galatians 1:15).

Last but not least, Scripture teaches that God hates the shedding of innocent blood, especially of babies (see, for example, Jeremiah 7:30-34; 17:1-6; Proverbs 6:17), whereas Jesus died for every sin we have committed – including the sin of abortion, offering up forgiveness through the cross.

When it comes to “scientific facts” allegedly supporting abortions, there could hardly be named any either, while the prepared legislation already stipulates that a risk to a mother’s life and health is a sufficient medial reason to conduct an abortion.

Milano’s tweet was met with a barrage of criticism, with users citing no scientific grounds for her beliefs:

“Who wants to tell her that the fact that human life begins at fertilization has been scientific consensus for almost a century?” one netizens asked, whereas another weighed in:

“If these babies aren't humans, someone should tell them to stop kicking the sh*t out of my bladder.”

“So… When does a baby in utero become 'scientifically' human enough for you to protect their life?” another Twitterian asked.

The so-called “heartbeat” legislation would prohibit most abortions in the state after a heartbeat is detected, which is typically registered around six weeks of pregnancy, even before many women actually know about a new life having been conceive. It would not apply in the case of rape, incest or if the life of the mother is in danger.