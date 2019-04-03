Register
19:42 GMT +303 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

    Twitter Toxic as Trump Recalls Dubbing Xi Jinping China's 'King'

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong, File
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The recollection dates back to Donald Trump’s first state visit to China in 2017, when he was famously given incredibly hospitable treatment by the Chinese presidential administration. Yet, just months afterwards, early 2018 saw the first round of a swiftly unfurling China-US trade row, which has to date not been fully resolved.

    Speaking on Tuesday at the National Republican Congressional Committee spring dinner in Washington, US President Donald Trump shared that he once called Chinese President Xi Jinping a “king” during a state visit to Beijing in 2017. He specified that although the Chinese head of state attempted to deny that he was a monarch, the US leader insisted.

    "He said, 'But I am not king, I am president'. I said 'No, you're president for life, and therefore you're king'”, Trump addressed the gathering, causing gales of laughter. The POTUS then thought for second to himself, chuckled briefly and assured that Xi liked it, concluding that he gets “along with him great”.

    Trump went on his first visit to China  a year after he assumed office, in November 2017, and several months before China’s National People’s Congress removed the two-term limit on the Chinese presidency, paving way for Xi’s new terms.

    The remark about Xi as “king”, as soon as it trickled out in media, caused a roar of laughter among netizens, with many unable to resist a number of checking comments:

    “I bet he can’t pronounce his name”, one wrote tongue-in-cheek, referring to the POTUS’ verbal skills, while others resorted to hilarious memes instead:

    Others meanwhile, suggested that by upholding the “king” rhetoric, Trump was supposedly visualising himself in this role back home:

    “As if Xi doesn’t crave flattery”, one hit back, with another one retorting that Xi was more likely “amused at the idiocy of the American president”.

    Some, meanwhile, picked up on the fact that Trump’s joke was made before China had passed legislation revoking the presidential two-term limit.

    Some went as far as theorising on Trump’s chances of becoming president for life, arguing that the president has virtually no sense of humour, and if he does, jokes are understood by him as hacks:

    Back in 2017, Trump was bestowed with a red-carpet welcome in China, becoming the first foreign head to dine in the Forbidden City since the founding of modern China, which abolished monarchical rule when the republic was established in the country back in 1912.

    However, after the visit, bilateral ties between the world’s first and second economies soured significantly: starting in early 2018, Trump started imposing tariffs on billions of dollars’ worth of Chinese goods imported by the US in order to reduce the trade deficit, with the move shortly sparking a still ongoing trade war, as soon as the Chinese side retaliated with reciprocal measures.

    US President Donald Trump steps out of the Oval Office
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Trump Wrongly Says His Father Born in Germany, Setting Twitter on Fire

    Addressing the Republican Committee, Trump stated that had he not pressed with the tariffs with regard to Chinese goods, then the Chinese economy would have caught up with the United States within just a few years.

    "They would have caught us within a short period of time… within two years, by the end of my term, if you had a normal president… they would have caught us. But right now it's going to be a long time before they catch us", he said.

    With a reference to the ongoing bilateral negotiations, which are hoped to lead to a comprehensive trade deal with the Chinese, Trump noted that his country is defending itself against China's "chronic trade abuses", adding that he has respect for the Asian nation over their placing their country first by all means:

    "They've taken advantage of our country and you know what, I respect them for it. I say it, we should have been doing that to them", he said.

    Related:

    Trump Ridiculed Online Over "Oranges" of Mueller Report Gaffe
    Trump Wrongly Says His Father Born in Germany, Setting Twitter on Fire
    Senate Majority Leader Tells Trump Republicans Won't Replace ObamaCare Now
    Trump Urges European NATO Members to Boost Budgets Even More, Schools Germany
    Tags:
    negotiations, talks, trade row, politics, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny: Moscow's 2019 Miss International Mini
    Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny: Moscow's 2019 Miss International Mini
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse