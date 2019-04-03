Register
18:57 GMT +303 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Donald Trump Nikki Haley United Nations

    'Nikki for President!' Heard as Ex-US Envoy to UN Envoy Cheered by Jewish Group

    © AP Photo/ Seth Wenig
    US
    Get short URL
    202

    Although the former South Carolina governor and ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, left her post in December 2018 amid allegations about a violation of federal ethics guidelines, she remains in the public spotlight. Some reports even suggest that she is a likely candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

    Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has been endorsed by Jewish groups for her advocacy of the Jewish state. 

    The Jewish Sanhedrin organisation, whose goal is to build a third Jewish temple on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, along with two other religious groups, minted coins in Haley’s honour. The coins, picturing Haley in front of the UN, are reportedly available in silver ($65 each) and gold ($90 each) and designed to raise funds for the temple. Before Haley, US President Donald Trump was praised in the same manner for recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

    “She supported and she told the truth … that all the United Nations, all its agenda, is to destroy… She acted in a manner that represented biblical tenets”, Sanhedrin spokesman Hillel Weiss stated, according to The Jerusalem Post.

    Another organisation, the American Friends of Magen David Adom, which raises funds for the national emergency response team in Israel, granted her the Humanitarian of the Year Award, the Jewish Journal reports. As she was receiving the award, some crowd members reportedly yelled out to her “Nikki for President!” and “Nikki 2020!” The politician told the audience that she does not intend to run in the next election, but pledged to ensure that the US always supports Israel.  

    While Haley has not expressed an intention to enter the race for the US presidency, she is considered a likely candidate for the Republican nomination in 2024. In February, the former Trump official told The Washington Post that she has not planned that far ahead, reiterating that she has no plans to challenge President Trump with a run in 2020. 

    READ MORE: Boeing Nominates Former US Envoy Nikki Haley to Board of Directors — Statement

    Later, reports by the Washington Examiner said that she is laying the foundation for her presidential bid after Trump’s tenure, and is forming a think tank to remain in the public eye. In February, Haley re-emerged in the spotlight, unveiling "Stand for America", a self-described "advocacy group promoting public policies that strengthen America's economy, culture, and national security".

    Picked by Trump to serve as US ambassador to the UN in January 2017, Haley resigned at the end of December 2018 following reports that an anti-corruption watchdog was seeking an investigation into her acceptance of flights on private jets, which it said were a possible violation of federal ethics regulations on gifts to public servants.

    During her tenure at the UN, Haley assumed a hawkish stance towards Russia, China, Iran, Syria and other perceived US adversaries, repeatedly getting into verbal sparring matches with Russian UN representatives on topics from sanctions, to Syrian chemical weapons, to diplomatic etiquette.

    Related:

    Ex-US Envoy to UN Haley Schooled by Finns Angered by Free Healthcare Criticism
    Nikki Haley Founds Brain Trust to Tackle 'Dangers' Russia, China, Iran
    Ivanka Trump Endorses Nikki Haley’s Daughter for Student Elections (VIDEO)
    Nikki Haley Experienced Official With Future in Politics - Russia's UN Envoy
    Haley, Chelsea Clinton Fume at Rep. Ilhan Omar's Remarks on Israeli Lobby in US
    Tags:
    NGO, US Presidential Campaign, presidency, Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, South Carolina, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny: Moscow's 2019 Miss International Mini
    Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny: Moscow's 2019 Miss International Mini
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse