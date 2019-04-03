Register
03 April 2019
    Fabiana Rosales (C), wife of Venezuelan opposition leader and self-declared acting president Juan Guaido (L), speaks next to her husband during a rally on the International Women's Day in Caracas on March 8, 2019.

    'Not First Lady': Guaido's Wife Slammed as 'Puppet' Online Amid US Tour

    Juan Guaido’s wife Fabiana Rosales, a Venezuelan journalist, rose to international prominence several months after her husband declared himself the Latin American country’s interim president to challenge the legitimately elected and incumbent president, Nicolas Maduro.

    Fabiana Rosales, the 26-year-old wife of Juan Guaido, Venezuela’s self-proclaimed interim president, emerged in the political spotlight last week after she arrived in the United States to meet with President Donald Trump and other members of his administration.

    Western media have already hailed her as an international ambassador for the Venezuelan opposition and a potent force: with a travel ban imposed on Guaido by the government of Nicolas Maduro, Rosales has taken highly publicised tours of neighbouring Peru and Chile, where she met with the presidents of both countries.

    In a bid to shore up international support for the opposition, Rosales made it clear that she unconditionally supported Guaido’s efforts to oust Maduro and convince Venezuela’s Armed Forces to turn their backs on the legitimately elected president:

    “Look, I am the wife of President Juan Guaido and I will accompany him on whatever route he takes and we will overcome whatever obstacles we face as we have done through all our years together. But I got involved in politics because I want to change my country”, she said during an interview in Lima, Peru’s capital.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Thank you very much, Mr. Vice President Mike Pence. Today being part of the transformation of Venezuela, is an act of humanity. Muchas gracias Señor Vicepresidente Mike Pence. Hoy ser parte de la transformacion de venezuela, es un acto de humanidad #Repost @vp with @get_repost ・・・ It was an honor to be joined by the First Lady of Venezuela, Fabiana Rosales at the @whitehouse this week. President Juan Guaido and the First Lady have stood up for a free Venezuela at great risk to their own safety, and the United States stands with them and reaffirms: Nicolas Maduro must go. #libertad @fabiirosales Fue un honor tener a la primera dama de Venezuela, Fabiana Rosales en la Casa Blanca esta semana. El presidente Juan Guaidó y la primera dama han defendido la libertad en Venezuela, y han puesto su propia seguridad en riesgo, los Estados Unidos está con ellos y una vez más deja claro: Nicolás Maduro debe irse. #libertad @fabiirosales

    Публикация от Fabiana Rosales (@fabiirosales) 30 Мар 2019 в 8:36 PDT

    Reacting to Rosales’ increasing political involvement, Venezuela’s Ambassador to Chile Arevalo Mendez told local media that she was “trying to boost Guaido’s image, as support for his movement in Venezuela deflates”. 

    READ MORE: Venezuela's Guaido Stripped of Immunity, Can Face Prosecution

    Many social media users have been outraged by the fact that Western media and politicians have started calling Rosales the first lady of Venezuela, and slammed her as a “puppet”:

    Since her university years, Rosales has been a member of Popular Will, a political party founded by Guaido and another opposition figure, Leopoldo Lopez, in 2009. It was at a 2011 youth rally for the party that the two met, and eventually got married in 2013; the couple’s daughter Miranda Eugenia was born four years later.

    In 2013, Rosales, who said that she always knew she wanted to follow in her mother’s footsteps and become a journalist, graduated from Universidad Rafael Bellosco Chacin. Her father, who was a farmer, also inspired her political activism, she said.

    READ MORE: 'Are You a Monster Too?' Melania Trump Slammed Over Photo Op With Guaido's Wife

    Earlier this week, Venezuela’s National Constituent Assembly stripped Juan Guaido of parliamentary immunity and allowed a judicial investigation against the opposition leader to proceed.

    Juan Guaido, president of National Assembly, shows marks on his wrists, which he says are from handcuffs, to supporters at a rally in Caraballeda, Venezuela, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. The new head of Venezuela's increasingly defiant congress was pulled from his vehicle and briefly detained by police Sunday, a day after the U.S. backed him assuming the presidency as a way out of the country's deepening crisis. Guaido's wife Fabiana Rosales stands next to him, right. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    'Against the Wall': Calls to Punish 'Traitor' Guaido Amid Immunity Revocation (VIDEO)
    The move made it possible to arrest Guaido over breaching the constitution when he declared himself interim president. He also violated a 29 January government travel ban as he visited a number of regional countries in February and March.

    Juan Guaido pledged to oppose Maduro while being sworn in as president of Venezuela’s disempowered National Assembly on 5 January. On 23 January, two days after the Venezuelan Supreme Court annulled his election, Guaido declared himself interim president in a move that was instantly recognised by the United States and prompted another 50 countries to follow suit.

    In the meantime, Venezuela’s embattled President Nicolas Maduro has denounced Guaido’s proclamation as an attempted coup d’etat orchestrated by Washington. Despite the fact that dozens of countries have recognised Guaido, many other nations, including Russia, Cuba, and Turkey, have voiced their support for Maduro.

