US Navy Seeking to Employ Team of Hackers, Engineers to Combat Modified Drones

Defense One reported that the latest development is part of a series of steps the Pentagon is taking to combat small drones that are easy to purchase and can be used for attacks.
The US Navy, in a joint effort with the US Army, has launched an initiative called Operation JYN — named after Jyn Erso, a fictional character in the Star Wars universe.
According to a memo dated March 28 by James "Hondo" Geurts, who is in charge of Navy acquisition, "This is necessary to enable the [Navy] to gain a competitive advantage over the commercial advancement of unmanned systems technology and potential for nefarious use against [Navy] facilities and assets."
The Navy is partnering with the Defense Digital Service to create a "team of highly technologically skilled and driven military and civilian… personnel" to work "in collaborative, startup-like spaces to rapidly develop new [counter-drone] products to address the evolving [drone] threats," Geurts noted.
In recent months, small drones have caused shutdowns at major airports in London, Newark and Dubai.
