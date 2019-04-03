‘Pretend You Have Cold’: Pelosi Tells Biden to Keep His Hands to Himself

Nancy Pelosi said during an event in Washington that Democrats and other male politicians should keep their distance during encounters with women and refrain from being too close and touchy-feely.
“Join the straight-arm club with me,” Pelosi said during her Politico interview, adding that Biden is “an affectionate person, to children, to senior citizens, to everyone, but that’s just not the way”.
“Just pretend you have a cold and I have a cold,” she added, noting that Biden should keep to handshakes only.
Unlike the range of criticism from other Democratic politicians, most of whom are running for the presidency, Pelosi suggested that the two allegations of unwelcome contact should not keep Biden from running for the presidency in 2020.
“I don’t think it’s disqualifying,” she told the event on Tuesday. But she added that Biden “has to understand that in the world we are in now, people’s space is important to them and what’s important is how they receive it, not necessarily how you intended it”.
