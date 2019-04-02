Trump Says Ready to Close Border With Mexico if He Has to

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters earlier in the day that Mexico had taken significant actions in recent weeks to stop the flow of illegal migration into the United States.

US President Donald Trump has once again reiterated his readiness to close the US border with Mexico if it would be necessary.

The situation around the immigration gained momentum last week after US President Donald Trump lashed out at Mexico, accusing the country of doing nothing to prevent the influx of migrants arriving at the US border.

The statement came after US Customs and Border Protection noted that more than 76,000 illegals crossed into the United States without authorisation in February, which is the largest number in 11 years.

Meanwhile, Mexico is preparing to receive a massive caravan with some 20,000 migrants heading to the United States from Honduras in the coming weeks.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW