Biden Faces New Allegations Amid Expected Campaign Launch

Amy Lappos became the second woman in four days to accuse Biden of inappropriate behaviour when she told the Hartford Courant that Biden had touched her inappropriately and rubbed noses with her during a 2009 fundraiser in Greenwich, Conn, the Hill reported.
“When he was pulling me in, I thought he was going to kiss me on the mouth,” Lappos, 43, told the Courant.
Earlier on Friday, former Nevada state legislator and Democratic party member, Lucy Flores accused Biden of inappropriately kissing the back of her head while putting his hands on her shoulders when she was a candidate for lieutenant governor of the state.
The stories were accompanied with dozens of pictures that show Biden hugging and embracing different women, which were previously presented during Biden’s vice presidency.
READ MORE: Twitter Explodes After Joe Biden Rejects Allegations of Inappropriate Behaviour
Biden’s staff on Monday pushed back hard against the narrative, describing it as a “cottage industry of lies”. Biden spokesman Bill Russo highlighted two photos that have been used against the vice president misleadingly — one of Biden and Stephanie Carter, who is married to former Defence secretary Ash Carter, and the other of Biden with the 13-year-old daughter of Sen. Christopher Coons.
Coons, who filled Biden’s long-held Senate seat in 2010, in an interview with the Washington Post, said Biden was praising his daughter’s composure in a photo that showed him whispering in her ear.
“She did not think of it as anything,” Coons said. “All three of my kids have known Joe their whole lives.”
Stephanie Carter also came to Biden’s defence, saying the photo of her with Biden’s hands on her shoulders was “misleadingly extracted” from a longer moment at her husband’s swearing-in ceremony.
One senior Democrat on another presidential campaign cited by the Hill said the “creepy Biden” storyline has the potential to do long-term damage to the former vice president.
“If Biden’s chief argument is electability, this story eats right at that foundation,” the Democrat said. “Women are a solid majority of Democratic primary voters, and now Biden is going to have to pass a ‘creepy’ test.”
All comments
Show new comments (0)