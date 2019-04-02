Trump May Appoint Immigration Coordinator Amid Border Surge - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump is considering appointing an immigration coordinator to oversee multiagency efforts to contain the surge in migrant crossings over the southern border, media reported.

The White House is considering former Kansas secretary of state Kris Kobach and former Virginia attorney general Ken Cuccinelli for the position, a source familiar with the talks told CNN on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Homeland Security Department in a press release said it is accelerating the deployment of up to 750 immigration officers to the US border with Mexico in emergency surge operations "to address the influx of migrants."

Last week, US Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan told reporters that encounters at the southern border were on pace to hit record highs in March.

Previously, Trump declared a national emergency to tackle illegal migration in February after his demands to Congress for $8 billion in federal funding for border security including the construction of a physical barrier along the US southern border. The US president stressed the necessity of the measure, saying the wall is needed to prevent criminals and terrorists from pouring into the US.