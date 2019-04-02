Trump May Appoint Immigration Coordinator Amid Border Surge - Reports

The White House is considering former Kansas secretary of state Kris Kobach and former Virginia attorney general Ken Cuccinelli for the position, a source familiar with the talks told CNN on Monday.
Last week, US Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan told reporters that encounters at the southern border were on pace to hit record highs in March.
READ MORE: Trump 'May Close Southern Border', Slams Mexico Over Illegal Immigration
Previously, Trump declared a national emergency to tackle illegal migration in February after his demands to Congress for $8 billion in federal funding for border security including the construction of a physical barrier along the US southern border. The US president stressed the necessity of the measure, saying the wall is needed to prevent criminals and terrorists from pouring into the US.
