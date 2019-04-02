AOC Fails to Show History Knowledge Saying GOP Prevented Roosevelt Reelection

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez incorrectly asserted that Republicans amended the Constitution to stop former president Franklin Delano Roosevelt from being re-elected, despite the fact that Roosevelt died in office.

“They had to amend the Constitution of the United States to make sure Roosevelt did not get re-elected,” the New York Democrat said during an MSNBC town hall on Friday night, the New York Post reported.

Ocasio-Cortez was referring to the 22nd Amendment, which a Republican-controlled Congress passed in March 1947, yet Roosevelt died on April 12, 1945.

The 22nd Amendment, which was ratified by the states in 1951, declares that “no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once.”

Roosevelt was elected president four times: in 1932, 1936, 1940 and 1944.

This is not the first time that the young Democratic representative has attacked the Republican Party over its actions in the course of history. Recently she sparked a debate by accusing former Republican president Ronald Reagan of racism.