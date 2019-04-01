Social Media Puzzled & Amused as Kentucky Finally Bans Sex With Animals

As Kentucky outlaws sex between people and animals, it turns out that four US states - New Mexico, Wyoming, West Virginia and Hawaii – still don't have similar legislation in place.

A bill which officially makes sex between humans and animals in Kentucky illegal has been signed by state Governor Matt Bevin, the Courier Journal reports.

According to the newspaper, the legislative act, Senate Bill 67, bans sexual contact between a person and an animal, with “sexual contact” being defined as "any act committed between a person and an animal for the purpose of sexual arousal, sexual gratification, abuse or financial gain."

The newspaper also points out that four US states – New Mexico, Wyoming, West Virginia and Hawaii – still lack legislation prohibiting bestiality, adding that there were several previous unsuccessful attempts to ban bestiality in Kentucky in recent years.

Many social media users looked visibly amused by this development.

​Some appeared surprised by the fact that this particular type of sexual activity isn’t technically illegal in some parts of the country.

​Others seemed puzzled by the fact that such a law was needed in the first place.

​And there were also those who quickly made things political.

