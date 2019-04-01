Two Helicopter Pilots Killed in Crash Near Yuma, Arizona - US Marine Corps

The US Marine Corps said Sunday that two pilots died in a helicopter crash near Yuma, Arizona.

According to the Marine Corps Air Station, the crash occurred at about 8:45 p.m. (local time) Saturday. The pilots of the AH-1Z Viper were reportedly conducting a routine training mission.

The US military has launched the investigation into the incident. The names of those killed have not been released pending the notification of their families, according to the US Marine Corps.

The Bell AH-1Z is a twin-engine combat helicopter reportedly designed to meet the expeditionary requirements of the US Marine Corps. The AH-1Z can be equipped with two Sidewinder air-to-air missiles, 16 Hellfire air-to-ground missiles, and 76 rockets, among other ordnance.

The AH-1Z Viper is a relatively fast twin-engine attack helicopter based on the AH-1W SuperCobra developed for the United States Marine Corps as part of the H-1 upgrade program.

