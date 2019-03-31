Register
    Conservative political commentator Laura Ingraham speaks during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. (File)

    Fox News Host Mocks Rachel Maddow for Being a ‘Tin Foil Hat Wearer’ on Russia

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    Laura Ingraham has roasted MSNBC’s Maddow for spinning a new conspiracy theory now that her Russian collusion agenda has fallen apart.

    Fox News media host Laura Ingraham has poked fun on MSNBC Rachel Maddow, calling her a "tin foil hat wearer," whose "Russia theories fell flat" Friday.

    The sharp-tongued host began her night show with a recap of US journalists and media speakers from the mainstream media and their reaction to attorney general William Barr's review on Mueller report.

    The TV channel showed a montage of hosts trying their best to rationalize the finding of special counsellor Robert Mueller that President Trump did not collude with Russia.

    "There is an honest level of sadness and disappointment and disorientation," one speaker says about the news.

    President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Mich., Thursday, March 28, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    "There has to be an evidence of wrongdoing" in the full version of Mueller report, another speaker kept repeating in another fragment. "This has to be true even on Russian interference. There has to be wrongdoing."

    "It looks like their dogs died or something," Ingraham quipped. "All of their dogs died. They are all depressed."

    "In the aftermath of a two-year nonstop hype machine, you might think they'd take a moment and examine their errors, a little introspection, a little thinking about what went wrong. Everything that caused them to overreach," she said.

    But it was Rachel Maddow who got it worst.

    "Still reeling from being exposed as a tinfoil hat wearer after her Russia theories all fell flat, Rachel Maddow has a new conspiracy to unravel," Ingraham said.

    According to the fragment of Maddow's speech on MSNBC, the Trump administration "actually has no plan to go back to the moon." She cited part of Mike Pence's speech, most probably referring to a speech he gave on 26 March at U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

    Robert Mueller
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    It's hard to tell what exactly brought Maddow to her conclusion, because Vice President said exactly this:

    "At the direction of the President of the United States, it is the stated policy of this administration and the United States of America to return American astronauts to the moon within the next five years," Pence said. "To be clear: the first woman and the next man on the moon will both be American astronauts, launched by American rockets from American soil."

    "At least she didn't actually call into question the moon landing, that's good," Ingraham joked.

    Maddow, who relied heavily on Russian collusion topic in her show recently, has reportedly lost 500,000 viewers of her MSNBC show after Barr released his four-page review of Mueller report.

    "You are propaganda conspiracy theorist of the highest order, and you wrecked your news show because you hate Donald Trump so much," Jimmy Dore, US stand-up comedian and political commentator, commented on Maddow's fall-from-grace during his 25 March show. "And now nobody can ever take what you say seriously. If there was a journalism jail, you would be there serving a 10 to 20 years sentence."

