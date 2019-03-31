Register
00:33 GMT +331 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    highway sign welcoming travelers to the US state of Florida

    Florida Man Who Killed Two, Ate Victim’s Face, Believed He Was ‘Half-Dog’

    Creative Commons
    US
    Get short URL
    0 11

    A doctor’s report says the murderer kept biting his victim despite being shot and tazed multiple times. Members of the family said he believed he was “invincible.”

    A male former college student was arrested over the bizarre murder of a couple in Florida, which involved him gnawing on a victim's face and making growling sounds. According to the conclusion of a forensic psychologist, the 22-year-old Austin Harrouff suffered from a psychosis that made him believe he was "half-dog, half-man", according to the Palm Beach Post.

    "The fact that Mr. Harrouff persisted in biting the male victim in the presence of police officers, in spite of being shot, being tased and receiving multiple kicks to the head, suggests that Mr. Harrouff was actively psychotic," Dr. Phillip Resnick of the University Hospitals of Cleveland wrote in his report, released this week by the Martin County State Attorney's Office.

    "It was unlikely that it was a drug-induced psychosis that led to the attacks," Resnick wrote his 38-page report, cited by the Palm Beach Post.

    Werewolf
    © Flickr/ Ioannis Loukovitis
    Be 'Were-ry': Yorkshire City Terrorized by Werewolf 'Old Stinker'
    In August 2016, the killer attacked John Stevens III, 59, and his wife Michelle Mishcon, 53, in their garage. The couple was reportedly beaten and stabbed during the attack.

    The report also cites a statement by the killer's attorney, Nellie King, in which she said that Harrouf suffered from "severe mental illness."

    "Evaluation confirms Austin could not form the requisite intent to commit these crimes due to his severe mental illness. Austin was undergoing a psychotic event at the time of the incident and did not know that his conduct was wrong," King said in her statement.

    Members of the murderer's family recalled the suspect acted strangely before the attack, adding that he stated that he believed that he was invincible, that he had superpowers, that he believed he was getting more powerful and that he was feeling like Jesus, according to The Ledger.

    Talk show host Alex Jones (C) leads a protest after a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of John F. Kennedy, Friday, Nov. 22, 2013, at Dealey Plaza in Dallas
    © AP Photo / Tony Gutierrez
    InfoWars’ Alex Jones Had ‘Form of Psychosis’ When Pushing Sandy Hook Theories
    The family of Michelle Mishcon, who filed a lawsuit against the killer, insists he was a heavy drug abuser, allegedly taking an entire spectrum of drugs, including marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, acid, Ecstasy, hallucinogenic mushrooms, Vyvanse, Xanax and Adderall.

    "Austin is a monster, and he deserves to pay with his life or, at a minimum, to be locked up in prison for the rest of his life, but, again, we have no control of that," said Jodi Mishcon-Bruce, Michelle's sister. "Our only recourse at this point is to file a civil lawsuit against him and show the world exactly who Austin is."

    The lawsuit states that, prior to the murder, Harrouff had a fighting incident with his father. Later that day, his mother allegedly found her son drinking a concoction of cooking oil and Parmesan cheese that, as the lawsuit states, was mixed with hallucinogenic mushrooms.

    A woman running on a beach
    © AP Photo /
    Convicted Murderer Arrested in Spain for Killing Young Teacher Who Went Running
    Harrouff was charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a weapon, burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery while armed, and attempted first-degree murder with a weapon for attacking and injuring the couple's neighbor, Jeffrey Fisher, according to the Treasure Coast Newspaper.

    If convicted, the offenses carry a potential life prison term or death penalty, TC Palm reports.

    The killer's lawyers are preparing an insanity defense for a November 4 trial, according to Fox News. If his insanity is proven, Harrouff will be stripped of charges, but could — by Florida law — face compulsory treatment for an undetermined term in a psychiatric facility.

    Related:

    Born to Become Food: Cannibal Crab Eats Babies 'Like Popcorn'
    Proud to be an Alien Cannibal
    Russian Horror Story: Cannibal Faked Docs to Get Job as Doctor in Chelyabinsk
    'Tired of Eating Human Flesh': S African Cannibal-Healer Sentenced to Life
    Flamethrower Found in House of Cannibal Corpse Guitarist After Arrest - Reports
    Astronomic Appetite: Hubble Telescope Spots Spectacular 'Cannibal Galaxy'
    Al-Nusra 'Cannibal' Gunned Down by Rivals
    Tags:
    Beyond Politics, psychosis, cannibalism, insanity, murder, drugs, Florida, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Surprise for Mr President: Tigers, Horses and Dogs Presented to Putin
    Surprise for Mr. President: Tigers, Horses and Dogs Presented to Putin
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse