Register
17:44 GMT +330 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Fishnet stockings

    Prostitute Reveals New Therapy for Curing Sex Robot Addiction

    CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The courtesan claimed that for the majority of people, sex robots simply cannot provide the kind of really rewarding sex experience that can be attained with a human, and that her "therapy" is aimed at providing people with such "great sex opportunities".

    As sex dolls are becoming more and more advanced, and increasingly popular among lonely people all over the world, Roxanne Price, a courtesan from the famous Sheri’s Ranch brothel in Nevada says she now offers "digisexual therapy" to people who are more attracted to sex robots than to other human beings, the Daily Star reports.

    Doll
    CC0
    UK Authorities Launch Child Sex Doll Crackdown After Hundreds Seized at Borders
    In an exclusive interview with the newspaper, Roxanne explained that she provides this particular service because "it’s easy for people to become confused in today’s sex and dating landscape".

    "I think that many people are using various types of easily-accessible technology for sexual stimulation more often than they’re seeking actual sex with another human being, and this is causing some people to prematurely identify as digisexuals", she said. "I don’t want to place judgment on people that identify as digisexuals, but I do want to offer them a nonjudgmental environment where they can truly explore their sexuality with another human being".

    She also insisted that most people simply “were never in a situation with another human where they can freely indulge in all of their fetishes, proclivities and deepest desires for fear of being judged”, and that she can provide such experience.

    "Once people get it on with a genuinely open sex partner and release long-standing inhibitions, it’s like being reborn. For the vast majority of people, sex robots can’t measure up to a really rewarding sex experience with a human. I’m here to make sure people have those great sex opportunities", the courtesan stated.

    READ MORE: Turbo Lover: Owner Reveals Sex Doll Harmony's New 'Vaginal Sensor' AI Upgrade

    Earlier this month, Brick Dollbanger, the owner of the first Harmony sex doll model in the world, has announced that the robot’s new X-mode app now allows it to actually "mimic human behaviour".

    Related:

    Be My Valentine: Harmony Sex Doll AI App to be Released on 14 February
    Sex Dolls May Be Hacked to Record Users' Erotic Games - Reports
    Netizens Rave and Storm Over Sex Brothel Offering to Take Sex Dolls' Virginity
    Tags:
    prostitute, sex robots, therapy, United States, Nevada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Surprise for Mr President: Tigers, Horses and Dogs Presented to Putin
    Surprise for Mr. President: Tigers, Horses and Dogs Presented to Putin
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse