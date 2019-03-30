Boeing 737 Makes Emergency Landing at Washington Airport Due to ‘Smell of Fuel’

Earlier, the US government issued an emergency order to ground all Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 737 MAX 9 series aircraft following the deadly crash of an Ethiopian Airlines plane on 10 March, minutes after it took off from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, killing all 157 people on board.

The United Airlines plane made an urgent emergency landing at greater Washington's Dulles International Airport because of the weird and nauseating smell, according to Fox News.

The incident occurred with the aircraft Boeing 737, en route from Baltimore-Washington Airport (BWI) to San Francisco. After making an emergency landing at Dulles International Airport in Loudoun County, Virginia, several people needed medical assistance and were taken to hospital.

"The aircraft landed safely and taxied to a gate. Customers were immediately deplaned and evaluated by medical personnel. Several customers were transported to local hospitals," the carrier said.

Did not expect to be in a hospital this morning. @united flight 1375 from BWI to SFO was diverted (above Cumberland, MD) back to IAD. Faint fuel smell was on plane before we departed and was quite strong while in air. Tons of firetrucks, about 20 people complaining of nausea, pic.twitter.com/lDrl7HaMfO — Barred in DC (@barredindc) March 29, 2019

One of the passengers said that the stench reminded him of the "smell of fuel", and it only intensified after the plane departed from the airport.

According to him, some travellers complained of breathing problems and even chest pain. He also added that the carrier promised to cover medical expenses for the victims.

"Customers will be rebooked on flights to San Francisco from Washington-Dulles," the airline said in a statement.