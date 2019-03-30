Register
04:43 GMT +330 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Talk show host Alex Jones (C) leads a protest after a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of John F. Kennedy, Friday, Nov. 22, 2013, at Dealey Plaza in Dallas

    InfoWars’ Alex Jones Had ‘Form of Psychosis’ When Pushing Sandy Hook Theories

    © AP Photo / Tony Gutierrez
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The conspiracy theorist says that the mass shooting which took place in December 2012 and took the lives of 20 children and several school staff members was staged. He has been sued by family members of victims over his claims.

    InfoWars host and widely known conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was deposed earlier this month as a part of a lawsuit filed by several family members of Sandy Hook Elementary School children, and he had trouble remembering a lot of things.

    Previously, Jones actively promoted the idea that the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting was a hoax and never actually happened. Needless to say, grieving parents have sued him for intentionally causing emotional damage.

    According to the deposition video, Jones had a hard time defending his position. Talking to plaintiff lawyer Mark Bankston, he at least once he claimed he didn't prepare for the deposition and does not remember what he said about Sandy Hook back in the day.

    "I talk four hours a day, and I can't remember what I talked about sometimes a week ago. Sandy Hook has been, in the aggregate, less than one-tenth of 1 percent of what I cover. And I understand that you've been living this and poring over it constantly. I have done almost no preparation for this," he said.

    It also turned out he didn't remember the date of the mass shooting.

    AR-15
    © Flickr/ Piskami
    Connecticut Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Sandy Hook Families’ Gun Appeal
    Further along in the video, Jones continued to defend his position that the entire incident was staged. He cited an alleged email from Michael Bloomberg to the media prior to the shooting, saying, "Get ready. There's going to be a big event."

    "And just the way the media made a spectacle out of it right away is what really made me question. That scene like with the WMDs or babies in the incubators, I just saw the media so on it, so ready; and I thought that added credibility to it," Jones said.

    At the same time, Jones said he previously had a "form of psychosis" which made him think "everything was staged," which he blamed on the "trauma" inflicted by "media and corporations lying so much."

    "And I, myself, have almost had like a form of psychosis back in the past where I basically thought everything was staged, even though I'm now learning a lot of times things aren't staged. So I think, as a pundit, someone giving an opinion, that, you know, my opinions have been wrong; but they were never wrong consciously to hurt people," he said.

    School bus
    CC0
    Sandy Hook Families Seek to Prevent New Massacres With Heart-Wrenching VIDEOs
    In the conclusion of the video, Jones denies responsibility for his speech, saying he was "questioning what others were questioning."

    "Well, I was stating that I was reporting on the general questioning when others were questioning. And, you know, it's painful that we have to question big public events. I think that's an essential part of the First Amendment in America. And I do not take responsibility for the entire train of things that lawyers and the media have said I've done. So I do not take the responsibility. I do not take your indictment or your presumed conviction of me as the villain or the star of ‘Homeland,' because that's not who I am. And so I reject it," he said.

    During the Sandy Hook shooting, which took place 14 December 2012, 20-year-old Adam Lanza fatally shot 20 children between the ages of six and seven years old, as well as six adult staff members. Before attacking the school, Lanza killed his mother at their home. When first responders arrived at the school, they found Lanza had committed suicide by shooting himself in the head.

    Related:

    Connecticut Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Sandy Hook Families’ Gun Appeal
    Judge Dismisses Sandy Hook Shooting Families’ Lawsuit Against Gun Maker
    Horror in Connecticut: 13 Wounded as Two Gunmen Open Fire Miles From Sandy Hook
    Judge Rules Sandy Hook Lawsuit Against Gun Manufacturers Can Move Forward
    Sheriff Investigating Shooting Posted Sandy Hook Conspiracy Theory
    Documents Show Sandy Hook Shooting a Cash Cow for NRA
    Tags:
    conspiracy theory, shooting, Sandy Hook, Infowars, Alex Jones, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 23 - 29 March
    This Week in Pictures: 23 - 29 March
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse