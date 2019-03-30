Register
03:11 GMT +330 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This Is Who We Are - MSNBC

    Reporter Yashar Ali Says NBC Editor Attempted to Intimidate Him on Behalf of DNC

    MSNBC
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The reporter says he received a call from an NBC editor who tried to make him postpone a story so that the DNC could “make some phone calls” first.

    Yashar Ali, a prominent reporter who writes for the Huffington Post and New York Magazine, took to Twitter Friday, alleging that Dafna Linzer, an NBC/MSNBC News editor, tried to intimidate him on behalf of the Democratic National Committee.

    According to a lengthy and detailed description of his encounter with Linzer, Ali got a tip that the DNC would be announcing the dates of the first 2020 Democratic primary debates as 26 and 27 June 2019. When he contacted the DNC to fact-check the tip, the committee asked him to postpone the publication of his report so that officials could make notification calls. Ali declined, saying the story would leak soon and leave him empty-handed.

    Soon after the conversation, he said he received a call from Linzer, who "oversees the political coverage for NBC and MSNBC," and she also asked him to delay the story.

    White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens during the American Leadership in Emerging Technology event with President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Kushner Files Motion to Dismiss DNC Lawsuit
    "When I saw Dafna calling I assumed she would ask me to consider delaying my post so that MSNBC could announce it first. Given that this was an innocuous scoop and not some investigative story I wouldn't have lost sleep if I had delayed. But that's not why she was calling," Ali tweeted.

    "I realized that @DafnaLinzer, the head of all political coverage for NBC News and MSNBC wasn't calling to advocate for her network, she was calling to advocate the DNC's position," he says. "I kept telling Dafna no, that I wasn't waiting. And she kept getting more frustrated. She was exasperated… she didn't understand why I couldn't wait for the DNC to make their state notification calls."

    Ali was surprised Linzer was "talking this way to a total stranger." During the conversation, she reportedly said things "off record" — that Ali did not disclose — which got Ali suspicious and appalled.

    "Dafna isn't a source and she was calling to intimidate me, so she doesn't get the benefit," Ali tweeted.

    He said he then attempted to end the conversation by saying he needed to talk to his editor about the news.

    "No. I want to talk to you about this," Linzer insisted.

    When Ali repeated his wish to talk to his editor, the Linzer asked "What's your editor's name? I want to talk to them."

    An India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldier keeps vigil during patrol along the fenced border with Pakistan in Ranbir Singh Pura sector near Jammu February 26, 2019
    © REUTERS / Mukesh Gupta
    'Unfortunate Reality': Journalist Unions in India & Pakistan Worried About Media Jingoism
    After the strange encounter, Ali did a "gut check" by calling 10 "experienced prominent reporters," whom he told about the conversation.

    "They were all stunned by what Dafna did and encouraged me to share it publicly," he tweeted.

    Ali said people in journalism often introduce people in politics to other journalists, and this process encourages more coverage, not less. During this encounter, however, the editor "was advocating for me to not do something on behalf of a political party."

    "What I can't figure out is (and no one else I spoke to could understand), why open yourself up to this for a stupid story? How was this worth it?" he concluded.

    Tags:
    news, journalist intimidation, intimidation, censorship, MSNBC, NBC, Yashar Ali, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 23 - 29 March
    This Week in Pictures: 23 - 29 March
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse