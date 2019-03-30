Trump to Nominate Nauert as Fulbright Board Member - White House (PHOTO)

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has announced his intent to nominate former US Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert as Member of the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board, the White House announced in a press release.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to be Members of the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board for the remainder of a three-year term: Paul Winfree of Virginia, expiring September 22, 2021, Heather Nauert of New York, expiring September 22, 2021, Kevin R. Hanrahan of Texas, expiring September 22, 2020", the release said on Friday.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo‏ thanked Nauert for her service at the State Department for what he characterized have been two years of “unequaled excellence”.

On behalf of the @StateDept family, we thank @HeatherNauert for her service and two years of unequalled excellence. You will represent America well on the Fulbright board! @FulbrightPrgrm @ECAatState pic.twitter.com/bZKQovf52v — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) 29 марта 2019 г.

"You will represent America well on the Fulbright board", Pompeo said via Twitter.

The Trump administration has picked Fox News contributor and former anchor Morgan Ortagus to replace Nauert at the State Department, according to media reports.

Nauert was Trump’s pick for US ambassador to the United Nations until she withdrew her name from consideration in February.

