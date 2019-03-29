Register
23:25 GMT +329 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Theresa May greets U.S President Donald Trump before their meeting at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.

    Bolton Says Trump Eager for US-UK Post-Brexit Trade Deal - Reports

    © AP Photo/ Pool Photo
    US
    Get short URL
    2114

    US National Security Adviser John Bolton told Reuters on Friday that US President Donald Trump wants to reassure the support for Britons when the United Kingdom leaves the European Union.

    "President Trump remains very eager to cut a bilateral trade deal with an independent Britain. It's what the people voted for in 2016, and when they get out, whether it's now, 12 April or later, we’ll be standing right there waiting for them", Bolton said in an interview with Reuters.

    "It’s very complicated inside Britain," said Bolton. "I know they’re going through a lot of turmoil. But really I think the president would like to reassure the people of the United Kingdom how strongly we feel, that we want to be there when they do come out of the European Union".

    He said Trump emphathizes with May.

    "I think the president sympathizes with anybody going through some of the pressure that Prime minister May is. He’s certainly seen his share of it and I think being a man who empathizes with people in that position that’s what he’s expressing. But I’m sure it's not appropriate for us to speculate really on what the prime minister should do, or her party".

    Bolton stressed that the vote from the first referendum in 2016 was clear.

    "In the European Union they like to say, 'we make the people vote until they get it right,' meaning pro-EU votes. So I guess I'd say if you’re going to hold a second referendum and 'remain' wins, they ought to hold a third referendum and call it best two out of three", Bolton stressed.

    The UK Parliament voted Friday against the government's withdrawal deal and thus lost the option of leaving on 22 May. Last week, the European Council gave London time until 12 April to come up with a new solution if the withdrawal deal fails to pass by 29 March. UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who had pledged to step down if her deal got the necessary support in the parliament, said the search for a solution would continue on Monday.

    An anti-Brexit protester reacts next to a pro-Brexit protester in London, Britain, March 27, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    LIVE UPDATES: World Reacts as UK Lawmakers Reject Brexit Deal for Third Time
    Theresa May stressed that any longer extension would need to have a clear purpose and would have to be agreed unanimously by all the EU heads of state ahead of 12 April. In addition, it was "almost certain to involve the United Kingdom being required to hold European Parliamentary elections", May said.

    "On Monday, this House will continue the process to see if there is a stable majority for a particular alternative version of our future relationship with the EU", the prime minister said.

    READ MORE: Brexit Extension With UK Holding EU Elections Likely After Commons Vote — UKIP

    The United Kingdom was initially expected to leave on 29 March, but as the government's deal was rejected earlier in March, the UK prime minister asked the European Council for an extension. After Friday's defeat, the council president Donald Tusk said he would convene a new meeting of EU leaders on 10 April.

    US Mulls Secondary Sanctions on Countries Dealing With Maduro's Government

    Meanwhile, Bolton also told Reuters in an interview on Friday that political transition in Venezuela "going to take some time" but struggle to replace Nicolas Maduro is not losing momentum.

    "I can tell you there's a lot going on beneath the surface. The opposition is in constant contact with large numbers of admirals and other supporters within the Maduro administration," Bolton told Reuters "It's a struggle against an authoritarian government and it's obviously going to take some time", Bolton said.

    Moreover, Bolton stressed that the Trump administration is looking at imposing secondary sanctions on foreign countries that deal with Maduro's government.

    "We're moving exactly in that direction", Bolton told Reuters when asked whether Trump would consider "secondary sanctions". "We are even now looking at a series of additional steps we could take", Bolton told Reuters.

    However, Trump has no current plans to call Russian President Vladimir Putin about the issue of the Russian troops in Venezuela. In addition, Bolton said that Washington is considering to offer a deferral from deportation for Venezuelans living in the US, but first wants to focus on political transition in Venezuela.

    READ MORE: US Ally Slams Alleged Russian Military Deployment in Venezuela

    Oil rig
    Pixabay
    ‘Unwritten Rules’: US Demands Foreign Oil Companies Cut Ties With Venezuela
    Long-standing tensions between the United States and Venezuela escalated when opposition leader Juan Guaido on 23 January proclaimed himself to be the country’s interim president. The United States and its allies recognized Guaido, but Russia, China, Turkey, Bolivia and numerous other countries continue to back constitutionally elected President Nicolas Maduro as Venezuela’s only legitimate leader.

    Maduro has called Guaido a puppet of the United States and has accused the United States of attempting to conduct a coup d’etat in Venezuela to remove the country’s legitimate government and claim its resources.

    READ MORE: Bolton, Italian Deputy PM Discuss Bilateral Cooperation on Venezuela

    Related:

    'Feels Like Betrayal': Pro-Brexit Protesters Rally in Front of UK Parl't (PHOTO)
    Brexit Extension With UK Holding EU Elections Likely After Commons Vote - UKIP
    LIVE UPDATES: World Reacts as UK Lawmakers Reject Brexit Deal for Third Time
    British Pound Falls 0.43% Against US Dollar in Wake of Brexit Deal Vote
    Tags:
    support, trade deal, Brexit, Theresa May, Donald Trump, United Kingdom, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 23 - 29 March
    This Week in Pictures: 23 - 29 March
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse