Register
22:40 GMT +329 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Bedroom

    US Sex Drought Reaches New Climax: 23% of Americans Had No Sex in 2018

    CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    210

    More Americans than ever before had no sex at all in 2018, according to the latest data from the General Social Survey (GSS), a decades-long program to monitor societal change in the US.

    Nearly one in four Americans — 23 percent of those surveyed — hadn't had sex at all in 2018. This high point caps a slow but steady trend since the mid-1990s.

    Age is one reason fewer Americans overall are having sex. People 65 and older make up more than 15 percent of the US population today, according to census data; they were 12.5 percent in 1990. The frequency of sex drops steadily from the respondents' late 40s, and a Washington Examiner report on the data notes that by the age of 80, 75 percent of respondents haven't had sex in the past year. 

    A couple in bed
    © Photo
    Rise and Grind: Survey Shows Early Birds Have More Sex

    But young folks are also driving this American boudoir breakdown: the share of Americans age 18 to 29 who said they hadn't had sex in the past year has doubled in the past decade, reaching 23 percent of their number. Thirteen percent of 50 to 59-year-olds also hadn't gotten busy in 2018, an increase of of 5 percent since 2008. Thirty to 39-year-olds and 40 to 49-year-olds were the friskiest cohorts, with just 7 and 9 percent of those groups, respectively, reporting celibate years. Both, however, saw an increase in their number left high and dry: 1 percent for the dirty 30s and 3 percent for the horny 40s. Experts attribute some of this difference to the tendency among Americans to establish partners later in life — people in their 30s and 40s are more likely to be married or cohabitating, which is more likely to lead to regular sex.

    A gulf is also opening between the genders — 28 percent of men between 18 and 30 reported having no sex in the past year, compared to 18 percent of women. This represents an 18 percent increase among men in that age bracket since 2008, but about a 10 percent increase among women.

    Jean Twenge, a San Diego State University professor of psychology, told the Washington Post several factors are likely contributing to this gulf. The labor force participation rate of men overall has declined in the last 20 years, and she noted that data shows a "connection between labor force participation and stable relationships." The outlet also pointed out that 35 percent of men aged 18 to 34 were living with their parents as of 2014, an arrangement that Twenge noted was not likely to be conducive to bringing home sexual partners.

    App improves the sex life of couples and allows them to be intimate
    © Photo : Kate Moyles
    Old Tarts: Older Men Who Have More Sex Enjoy Life More - Study

    Bradford Wilcox, a University of Virginia sociologist, told the Free Beacon that a "culture of caution" on the rise among young adults may also be behind the dearth in doin' it.

    "They drive less, for instance," he said. "Sex is risky. So young men and women are less inclined to risk it." He and Twenge also pointed to an increased array of entertainment — social media, streaming apps, online gaming, pornography — may be tempting young Americans away from dating. "The widespread availability of high-quality, low-cost entertainment may be reducing the likelihood that young adults spend time together in real life, thereby reducing opportunities for sex," Wilcox said.

    Related:

    UK Authorities Launch Child Sex Doll Crackdown After Hundreds Seized at Borders
    'What Is OK Sex?': Sweden's Education Site For Migrants Becomes Global Hit
    #SurvivingCardiB: Stripper-Turned-Rapper Claims She Used Sex to Drug & Rob Men
    Tags:
    sexual activity, behavior, survey, decline, sex, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 23 - 29 March
    This Week in Pictures: 23 - 29 March
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse