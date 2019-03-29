Trump Threatens to Close Border With Mexico Next Week

President Donald Trump lashed out at Mexico on 28 March, accusing the country of doing nothing to prevent the influx of migrants arriving at the US border.

Trump said in a statement on Friday that he will close the US-Mexico border, or large parts of it, next week if Mexico does not help stop illegal migration into the United States.

"The DEMOCRATS have given us the weakest immigration laws anywhere in the World. Mexico has the strongest, & they make more than $100 Billion a year on the U.S. Therefore, CONGRESS MUST CHANGE OUR WEAK IMMIGRATION LAWS NOW, & Mexico must stop illegals from entering the U.S….", Trump wrote on his Twitter page.

….through their country and our Southern Border. Mexico has for many years made a fortune off of the U.S., far greater than Border Costs. If Mexico doesn’t immediately stop ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States throug our Southern Border, I will be CLOSING….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 марта 2019 г.

"…the Border, or large sections of the Border, next week. This would be so easy for Mexico to do, but they just take our money and ‘talk’. Besides, we lose so much money with them, especially when you add in drug trafficking etc.), that the Border closing would be a good thing!" the president continued.

READ MORE: Trump 'May Close Southern Border', Slams Mexico Over Illegal Immigration

© AP Photo / Daniel Ochoa de Olza US-Mexico Border at ‘Operational Crisis’ Over Immigration Influx

The statement comes after US Customs and Border Protection noted that more than 76,000 illegals crossed into the United States without authorisation in February, which is the largest number in 11 years.

Meanwhile, Mexico is preparing to receive a massive caravan with some 20,000 migrants heading to the United States from Honduras in the coming weeks.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began to move towards the United States through Mexico last fall.

Responding to the situation, Trump declared a national emergency last month to free up to $8 billion in federal funds to build a wall on the US border with Mexico.