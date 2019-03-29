PLAYBOY Model Arrested After Psychiatrist Found Beaten to Death in CA - Police

The Californian psychiatrist's body was found near the entrance to the Lake Mead National Recreational Area, Nevada, in the trunk of a car, FOX5 Las Vegas reported, citing a police statement.

Playboy model Kelsey Turner was taken into custody on 21 March in Stockton in connection with the death of Dr Thomas Burchard of Salinas, California, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement. The psychiatrist was found bludgeoned to death in a car when a "passer-by noticed a rock had been thrown through one of the vehicle's windows", police said as quoted by FOX5 Las Vegas.

On March 7, 2019, an abandoned vehicle was located on State Route 147, near mile marker 14 with a deceased male inside the trunk. An investigation by #LVMPD Homicide Detectives led to the arrest of 25-year-old Kelsey Turner in this incident. #LVMPDnews pic.twitter.com/rjYYJNeL3G — LVMPD (@LVMPD) 28 марта 2019 г.

Turner reportedly posed as a model for photos posted on Playboy's Italian-language website.

According to reports, details about her arrest or how police classified Turner as a suspect in Burchard's death haven't yet been made available.

25-year-old Kelsey Turner has been arrested in connection to the death of long-time Monterey County psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Burchard. Turner was arrested in Stockton. I spoke with her mother, Samantha, who tells me her daughter and Dr. Burchard knew each other for years. pic.twitter.com/IhDc4mrUyb — Christopher Salas (@KSBWChristopher) 29 марта 2019 г.

