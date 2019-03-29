Register
12:37 GMT +329 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Theresa May, right, looks over to President Donald Trump, left, during their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018

    Trump Backs ‘Friend of His’ Johnson as Potential UK PM, Praises May’s ‘Fighting’

    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    Get short URL
    212

    Ahead of the British Parliament’s debates on a Brexit deal that will decide the fate of the UK’s divorce from the EU and Theresa May’s political future, the US president supported both the struggling prime minister and her possible replacement.

    US President Donald Trump has wished British Prime Minister Theresa May good luck amid the Brexit chaos, praising her fighting qualities.

    “She's a very nice lady, she's a friend of mine, I hope she does well. I hope the Brexit movement and everything happening there goes very well. But Theresa May's a very good woman, and I'll tell you what, she's strong, she's tough and she's in there fighting”, he stated ahead of the British Parliament’s vote on the withdrawal agreement, scheduled for Friday.

    However, Trump also found good words for one of the leading Brexiteers, Boris Johnson, who insists that May should step down. The US president also referred to him as a “friend of his” when he was asked about Johnson as May’s potential replacement.  

    “I like Boris Johnson a lot. He's a friend of mine”, Trump said, although he was not asked about other candidates for the job.

    The former UK foreign secretary and vocal Brexiteer reportedly branded the Withdrawal Agreement proposed by the government "dead anyway”.  Johnson, who has repeatedly criticised May's deal, calling for a “29 March Brexit”, is one of a handful of Tory MPs who have been the subject of leadership talks in Westminster, following Theresa May’s offer of resignation on 27 March. 

    However, to deliver on her resignation promise, her Brexit deal would have to be passed by the Parliament — something that so far it has failed to do on two occasions.  

    The UK Parliament is debating the Withdrawal Deal on the symbolic date of 29 March, which was supposed to be Brexit Day; although it is unclear if there will be a meaningful vote.

    READ MORE: LIVE UPDATES: UK Parliament to Hold New Debate and Third Vote on Brexit Deal

    After May's Brexit deal, which includes a withdrawal agreement that outlines the main points for the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union, and a political declaration that addresses UK-EU relations post-Brexit, was voted down for the second time, House of Commons Speaker John Bercow ruled that May could not bring the same deal to be voted on unless it had been substantially changed.

    The European Council has granted the United Kingdom a Brexit deadline extension until 22 May if the House of Commons can pass the withdrawal deal by 29 March and until 12 April if it cannot.

    Related:

    LIVE UPDATES: UK Parliament to Hold New Debate and Third Vote on Brexit Deal
    UK Parliament to Debate Brexit Deal - Leader of Commons
    UK Parliament to Vote on Brexit Withdrawal Agreement on Friday
    UK Absolute Child Poverty Hits 3.7m Amid Brexit Chaos, Jumps 200,000 In One Year
    Tags:
    vote, no-deal Brexit, Brexit deal, Brexit, Parliament, Tory, Boris Johnson, Donald Trump, Theresa May, European Union, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse