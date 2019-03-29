Register
10:17 GMT +329 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A copy of Adolf Hitler's book Mein Kampf (My Struggle) from 1940 is pictured in Berlin, Germany, in this picture taken December 16, 2015

    Outrage as GOP Rep. Quotes Mein Kampf to Slam Dems for 'Big Lie' Against Trump

    © REUTERS / Fabrizio Bensch
    US
    Get short URL
    0 02

    The congressman's speech came after Special Counsel Robert Mueller notified the Justice Department last week that he had concluded his investigation into Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 election.

    Mo Brooks, a Republican congressman from Alabama, who cited Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf on the House floor Monday to slam Democrats and the media for their "big lie" about Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Trump-Russia probe, appeared on WVNN's "The Dale Jackson Show" on Thursday to clarify his earlier remarks.

    "The first 'Big Lie' was for two and a half years the Democrats propagating the unsubstantiated argument that there was collusion between President Trump and the Russians with respect to the election", he said, adding that the "big lie" is not stopping even after the election is over, but in fact "they've doubled down on it".

    He then lamented that the "Big Lie" is working, and "that’s the danger of it and why we have to combat it".

    READ MORE: Mueller Report Won't Trigger Trump's Impeachment — Professor

    Brooks took to the House floor this week to blast the media and Democrats over the results of Mueller's investigation.

    "For more than two years, socialist Democrats and their fake news media allies – CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times, Washington Post and countless others — have perpetrated the biggest political lie, con, scam and fraud in American history", said Brooks, saying that accusations of the president's collusion with Moscow were "nothing but a big lie".

    While branding present-day Democrats as "socialists", he directly read an excerpt about the "big lie", which is now thought of as a propaganda technique used by the Nazis, from a translation of Hitler's 1925 manifesto:

    “In that vein, I quote from another socialist who mastered 'big lie' propaganda to maximum, and deadly, effect. Quote, 'In the big lie, there is always a certain force of credibility because the broad masses of a nation are always more easily corrupted in the deeper strata of their emotional nature than consciously or voluntarily; and thus, in the primitive simplicity of their minds, they more readily fall victims to the big lie than the small lie’".

    In his autobiography, Hitler claimed that the "big lie" was used by Jews to blame anti-Semitic German General Erich Ludendorff for Germany’s defeat in World War I.

    READ MORE: Swedish Politician Slams Church for Islamization, Likens Quran to 'Mein Kampf'

    Brooks' speech has sparked much controversy on social media, with many users blasting him for the use of such words:

    ​The Anti-Defamation League, a US-based Jewish group that fights anti-Semitism, also weighed in:

    The long-awaited summary of Mueller’s report, which was released by Attorney General William Barr, did not find any evidence of alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in 2016.

    READ MORE: Boyfriend of 'Miss Hitler' Had Mein Kampf 'Wedding Edition' — UK Court

    On 24 March, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, Jerrold Nadler, said that "the Special Counsel states that 'while this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him'".

    Robert Mueller, as FBI director, pauses after making an opening statement at a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing about the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 19, 2013
    © REUTERS / Larry Downing
    Memes, Denial Flood Social Media Following Release of Summary Mueller Report
    He also noted that the Department of Justice (DoJ) had "determined not to make a traditional prosecutorial judgement".

    Mueller has been looking into claims that Russia meddled in the 2016 US presidential election, as well as allegations of collusion between Trump's campaign team and Moscow.

    Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the election, stressing that the allegations had been made as an excuse for the defeat of Trump's opponent as well as divert public attention from actual instances of electoral fraud and corruption.

    Other Times When Mein Kampf Was Invoked in Congress

    This is by far not the first time that ​the book, which is banned in many countries across the world, has been invoked in Congress.

    READ MORE: 'Miss Hitler' Wanted to Play Football With SEVERED HEAD of a Jew – Report

    In remarks commemorating the anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe on 8 May 1995, Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif), who is Jewish, quoted the same passage as Brooks.

    "In 'Mein Kampf', Hitler described what history has shown to be correct,” said Feinstein, citing the sentence detailing how the "masses" fall victim to the "big lie" because "they would not believe that others have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously".

    Back in January 2001, Senator Barbara Boxer, another California Democrat, recalled that the late Sen. Alan Cranston had published "his own version" of Hitler's book upon realising that English translations has been "sanitised to hide the truth from Americans".

    "He published his own version highlighting the 'worst of Hitler' and was sued by Hitler’s publisher. While he lost the suit, a half a million copies had already been distributed, helping to educate many about the true nature of Nazism and Hitler".

    Speaking in favour of a resolution, "US Will Prevail in the Global War on Terror" in June 2006, Rep. Steve Pearce made a reference to Mein Kampf as well.

    "The world chose to watch when Hitler published his blueprint for genocide in ‘Mein Kampf'", Pearce said. “The world also chose to watch as Hitler took power on Jan. 30, 1933, directing the boycott of Jewish businesses and opening the first concentration camp just six weeks later".

    Mein Kampf is a semi-autobiographical account of Hitler's life which also outlined the manifesto of his Nazi party. The book represents the basis of Nazi ideology, including anti-Semitism, ideas of German racial superiority and the concept of Lebensraum (living space), the idea that Germans needed more space and should expand into Central and Eastern Europe.

    Tags:
    anti-Semitism, nazi propaganda, manifesto, big lies, Republicans, outrage, Mueller Report, Mueller Investigation, Mueller Probe, media, Democrats, socialism, Nazi, Jews, book, Mein Kampf, Congressman, Dianne Feinstein, Donald Trump, Robert Mueller, Mo Brooks, Adolf Hitler, Nazi Germany, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse