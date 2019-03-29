Register
03:26 GMT +329 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Cosimo Cavallaro's Cheese Wall

    Artist Protests Against Trump Wall by Building a Wall Made of… Cheese

    © Photo: YouTube/Sacramento Bee
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The artist says his project is as absurd as Trump’s wall is. US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) appears to disagree.

    Cosimo Cavallaro, a Los-Angeles based artist, decided to build a wall made of cotija cheese as a protest against US President Donald Trump's wall along the US-Mexico border.

    Explaining his idea, Cavallaro said that his cheese wall is supposed to show how absurd and useless Trump's border wall is.

    "To spend all this money to keep dividing the countries, I think is a waste," Cavallaro told the LA Times. "You see the waste in my wall, but you can't see the waste in [Trump's] $10-billion wall?"

    ​Cavallaro is building the cheese wall in southeastern San Diego County, mere meters from the actual metal border barrier. However,  he currently only has enough funds for 200 blocks of cheese, which will only make for 25 feet (fewer than eight meters) of wall. The artist is asking for donations to build an entire 1000-foot cheese wall.

    According to the project's website, the blocks being used to build the wall are made out of hard cheese and cost $100 each.

    The starving people of Yemen.
    © REUTERS / Khaled Abdullah
    'Breaking Point': UN Starts Emergency Operation in Yemen to Feed Up to 9Mln
    The artist says he works with perishable materials such as food to underscore "fleeting and decadent nature" of humankind. One can only imagine the smell that will result when the "wall" starts to spoil in the heat of the US southern border.

    In the meantime, while Cavallaro insists the border wall is a "waste," CBP has turned to US Congress with a plea to provide solutions to massive migrant influx that is driving CBP to its "breaking point," since the agency is running out of space at its detention facilities as it detains illegal migrants by the hundreds.

    As Sputnik reported earlier, migrants can cross the US border illegally simply by stepping through vehicle barriers, which are no obstacle for pedestrians. Over the last weekend, CBP detained 400 people in Arizona alone.

    ​"The smugglers are so brazen now that they are chartering buses to pick up migrants in southern Mexico and bring them directly to the border area to file across and await discovery by the US Border Patrol, knowing that the migrants will be released in just a few hours to go wherever they want to go in the United States," Jessica Vaughan, director of policy studies at the Center for Immigration Studies, said about the migrant situation.

    Trump has declared a national emergency over the migrant situation, looking to divert military funding to the construction of a continuous physical barrier along the entire span of the US-Mexico border. Despite fierce opposition from the Democrats, the lawmakers failed to override the national emergency order. Currently, Trump seeks to obtain $8 billion for construction of the wall by redirecting funds from Department of Defense and Treasury Department programs, according to Bloomberg. Earlier, Trump sought $5.7 billion for the wall project.

    Related:

    DoD's $1 Billion for Trump's Border Wall a 'Fluke', Not a Victory - Prof
    Pentagon Authorizes $1 Billion for Trump's Border Wall - Reports
    Alabama Bill Would Let Taxpayers Send Refunds to Mexican Border Wall Fund
    "The Wall Works", US Border Patrol Has Supported It for 3 Decades - Fed Agent
    Prof Explains Why There's Going to Be US-Mexico Border Wall Construction Delay
    Demonstrators Gather in Washington to Protest Trump's Border Wall Policy (VIDEO)
    5 Dead, 5 Injured in IL; Trump Willing to Take Border Wall Case to Supreme Court
    Trump Signs National Emergency to Fund Border Wall, Says He's Likely Be Sued
    Tags:
    cheese, Border Wall, Mexico, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse