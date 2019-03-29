Register
01:09 GMT +329 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Arizona police force entry into a family's home after receiving a call from a doctor informing them that parents had not taken their feverish child to the ER, as per her instructions

    House Call: Arizona Police Storm House, Seize Unvaccinated, Feverish Boy (VIDEO)

    © YouTube screenshot
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    After two Arizona parents refused to take their two-year-old child to the emergency room following a doctor’s visit showing the child had a fever of 105 degrees Fahrenheit, police making a welfare check kicked their door down and took the child to the hospital themselves.

    Arizona police made an unusual house call last month after they received notification from a doctor that a child with a dangerously high fever wasn't being given proper medical attention. In a disturbing video, the armored-up officers kick down the family's door during the wellness check — something a local lawmaker who fought for their right to do so is now denouncing as "an abuse of power."

    "What about parents' rights to decide what's best for their child?" Arizona Rep. Kelly Townsend told the Arizona Republic. "Parents felt the child was fine. Next thing we know, the Gestapo is at their door."

    A health official prepares one of many vaccine injections.
    © AP Photo / Achmad Ibrahim
    Italian Politician Who Opposes Mandatory Vaccination Gets Chicken Pox

    The irony is that it was Townsend who championed legislation requiring a search warrant for the Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) to remove children from their homes in non-emergency situations, KNXV noted.

    The situation began on February 25 when parents of a two-year-old boy in the town of Chandler took the child to the Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine clinic in Tempe, where he registered a fever of 105 degrees Fahrenheit.

    After the parents informed the doctor the child had no vaccinations, the doctor reportedly directed them to take him to the ER at Banner Cardon Children's Medical Center in Mesa, fearing he might have meningitis, which can quickly turn deadly, the Arizona Republic said, citing documents from a March 7 court hearing.

    Later that day, the child's fever reportedly broke, and the parents decided not to take him to the ER. After the mother phoned the doctor, the doctor phoned the police.

    Residents transport on a trolley two bodies of men, after police said they were killed by policemen after they fought back during an illegal drugs Shabu (Meth) operation in Manila, Philippines August 18, 2016
    © REUTERS / Ezra Acayan
    Knock, Knock: Filipino Police Conduct ‘Terrifying’ Door-to-Door Drug Testing

    A survey of emergency room bills from across the US by Vox's Sarah Kliff in late 2018 found that an ER trip could cost from $533 to upwards of $3,000.

    "The doctor chose to use DCS to remove the child, and DCS chose to use the police, and the police chose to use the SWAT team," Townsend lamented. "That is not the country that I recognize."

    Police arrived at the house at 10:30 p.m. that night. When nobody answered the door, they phoned the house. While the father answered, according to court documents, he refused them entry because his son's ""fever broke and he was fine."

    A little after 1 a.m., police received the official order and kicked the door down, entering the house with weapons drawn.

    "All because of a fever. A fever! It's absolutely ridiculous," Nicholas Boca, the family's attorney, told KNXV. "That type of kicking your door in, with guns drawn… it should be reserved for violent criminals."

    The boy was taken to the hospital where he was diagnosed with an upper respiratory infection, not meningitis, KNXV reported. Neither of the parents were arrested or charged with anything, as no crime had been committed.

    US Forest Service release footage showing the moment in which the Sawmill fire was sparked at a gender reveal party for expectant parents
    © Screenshot/News 4 Tucson KVOA-TV
    WATCH: Explosive Gender-Reveal Gag Caused Massive $8M Fire in Arizona

    The child, along with his two sisters, aged four and six, are now in the custody of their grandparents.

    "To be bothered in the middle of the night by DCS was not something we were ready to tackle," the parents said in a statement. "Nobody, especially children, should have to go through what we are going through." They said it's been "a very traumatic experience."

    "They have a good family. And this is a waste of state resources," Boca said.

    A judge told the parents the following the day the removal was warranted, as the parents had refused to follow a doctor's orders and they had a legal history of domestic violence. She recommended psychological evaluations of both parents. They hope to regain custody at a hearing next month.

    Related:

    WATCH: US Police Officer Knocks Handcuffed Man Unconscious
    US Supreme Court Limits Police Civil Forfeiture Powers
    Low Speed, High Stakes: Minivan Tricks US Police Into Petty Pursuit
    Tags:
    video, warrant, orders, doctors, meningitis, fever, child care, entry, Police, Chandler, Arizona
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse