Lawsuit Against Boeing Filed in US Federal Court Over Ethiopian Crash - Reports

A lawsuit against Boeing Co was filed on Thursday in Illinois federal court by the family of Jackson Musoni, a citizen of Rwanda, Reuters reported.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has said that the cause of the 10 March crash of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in Ethiopia that killed all 157 people on board had not yet been determined.

READ MORE: Boeing 737 MAX Did Not Require New Flight Training — FAA Certification Board

Last week, the FAA grounded all Boeing 737 Max airplanes in the United States following a crash in Ethiopia and an October crash in Indonesia that killed 189 persons on board.

© AP Photo / Matt Hartman Boeing 737 Max Makes Emergency Landing at Florida Airport - FAA

In the wake of the crash, aviation authorities and carriers around the world, including in Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, France, Germany, South Africa, the European Union, China and Russia, have either grounded all 737 MAX 8 series aircraft or closed their airspace to them.

Meanwhile, US aerospace giant Boeing is working with pilots on newly released updates to the 737 MAX planes, Vice President Mike Sinnett told reporters at a company facility in the state of Washington on Wednesday. However, Boeing said in a separate statement on Wednesday that not all customers wish to include the new feature on their primary flight display, hence it is being offered as an option.

READ MORE: US Transportation Dept ‘Special Committee’ to Review Boeing 737 MAX Certificate

Both crashes occurred within minutes of takeoff and data recovered by investigators indicates that pilots wrestled with a computerized maneuver characteristics augmentation system (MCAS) in failed attempts to regain control of the aircraft. MCAS pitches the nose of the plane down if a sensor detects a too high angle of attack that might lead to a stall.

he accidents were believed to be caused by software defects in the plane’s automated flight control system.

READ MORE: Boeing to Show Off Software in Bid to Return 737 MAX to Service After Crashes