Trump 'May Close Southern Border', Slams Mexico Over Illegal Immigration

The US Defence Department said earlier in March, it identified $12.8 billion in possible funding that could be used to fulfil Trump's call to construct a border wall.

"Mexico is doing NOTHING to help stop the flow of illegal immigrants to our Country. They are all talk and no action. Likewise, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador have taken our money for years, and do Nothing. The Dems don’t care, such BAD laws. May close the Southern Border"! Trump said.

On 15 March, Trump issued the first veto of his presidency to strike down a congressional resolution to end his declaration of national emergency, which passed with bipartisan support in both the Senate and House of Representatives.

The House of Representatives voted 248-181 on 26 March, short of the two-thirds majority needed to override Trump's veto.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW